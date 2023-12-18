11 Midjourney drawing parameter techniques, how to use the Prompt keyword technique?

2023 Marks the Rise of Generative AI: Introducing Midjourney, the Premier AI Drawing Tool

The year 2023 is being hailed as the dawn of generative AI, with the proliferation of various AI software. One of the most widely used applications is ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, which has revolutionized natural language text generation technology and become the most popular AI auxiliary tool in a wide array of fields.

In the realm of AI creation tools, Midjourney stands out as the premier AI drawing robot, captivating the attention of professional artists, designers, and even individuals with no artistic skills. With the use of prompt words, Midjourney is capable of quickly generating intricate images. The tool has undergone several generations of updates, evolving from its initial version to the latest V5.2, with rapid and frequent enhancements.

For those new to Midjourney, this article aims to provide a comprehensive guide to getting started. Here’s a breakdown of the article’s content:

**Precautions before using Midjourney**

The article outlines essential steps such as registering a Discord account and subscribing to Midjourney’s official server, as well as the comprehensive adoption of the payment system, including differences in subscription plans.

**Prompt keyword techniques and basic interface**

This section delves into the critical aspect of using prompt words effectively to generate images that align with the user’s vision. Additionally, it provides an overview of Midjourney’s interface and its functionality.

**11 must-know Midjourney parameter commands**

This section provides an in-depth exploration of eleven essential parameter commands for Midjourney, including their usage and impact on the generated images.

To further enhance the user experience, the V5.2 version of Midjourney introduces new features such as the “Zoom Out” function, which allows users to add, extend, or remove content from images in a non-destructive manner.

Whether you are an artist, designer, or enthusiast looking to explore the world of AI-generated art, Midjourney offers a multitude of functionalities and creative possibilities. Its ability to transform text descriptions into visually captivating images marks a significant leap in AI capabilities, making it a valuable tool for professionals and hobbyists alike.

