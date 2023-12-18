Maneuver. Doctors and nurses reject it. Anaao Assomed, Cimo-Fesmed and Nursing Up announce: “Two days of strike in January”

Union leaders denounce inadequate financing of Italy’s NHS

Union leaders in Italy have decried the “slap in the face” dealt to the country’s public health service with the economic package for 2024. They argue that the funding falls well below the inflation rate, with only 800 million euros allocated for non-structural interventions. This has led professionals to suffer the distorting effects of a system no longer able to guarantee access to care.

In a joint statement, the leaders of various health unions, including Pierino Di Silverio, National Secretary Anaao Assomed; Guido Quici, President Cimo-Fesmed; and Antonio DePalma, President Nursing Up, announced their intentions to continue protest actions, including a 48-hour strike in January 2024. They emphasized the need for a serious investment policy in the health system and its human capital, citing the alarming numbers of doctors and nurses leaving Italian hospitals for opportunities in other European countries.

The union leaders highlighted the lack of infrastructure maintenance in many Italian hospitals, with recent incidents such as the fire at Tivoli hospital bringing the state of abandonment to the forefront. They also expressed frustration with the availability of PNRR funds for modernization works, which they claim are not being effectively utilized.

“We are increasingly determined to get out of the dead end in which politics has forced us for at least 20 years and we are willing to take all trade union actions to affirm our dignity as professionals and regain the consideration that we deserve,” the leaders stated.

The statement concluded with the leaders voicing their solidarity with millions of Italians who rely on the public health system every day and emphasized their commitment to advocating for improved healthcare infrastructure and resources.

The union leaders’ denunciation of the inadequate financing of Italy’s NHS comes amid ongoing concerns about the state of the country’s healthcare system and the impact on both healthcare professionals and citizens. With the threat of strike actions looming, the issue of healthcare funding and investment is set to remain a hotly debated topic in Italy.

