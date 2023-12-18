Man on bike hit by car in Cervignano del Friuli – News

A man was seriously injured after being hit by a car while he was cycling. It happened around 10pm yesterday, in Cervignano del Friuli, along Viale Venezia.





After the call for help reached the single emergency number Nue112, the first level operators transferred the call to the operations room of the Regional Health Emergency Operational Structure (Sores). Sores nurses sent the crew of an ambulance from Cervignano del Friuli to the scene and at the same time alerted the police.





Healthcare personnel took care of the man who was transported to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine.



