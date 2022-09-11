On the afternoon of September 6, 2022, Wang Bing, deputy director of Guangdong Kuai Sports Culture Co., Ltd., and the general manager of Dongguan Red and Black Table Tennis Club, Yuan Mahuan, the promotion unit of Guangdong Province’s youth table tennis sports skill level of the National Sports School Federation The two participated in the awarding ceremony, and the awarding ceremony was held at the Dongguan Red and Black Table Tennis Club.





Dongguan Red and Black Noodles Table Tennis Club is a chain organization focusing on the popularization and teaching of table tennis. The “red” in the “Red and Black Noodles” trademark represents care, and the “black” represents rules. At the same time, the ping-pong racket means sports, and the mask means culture, which expresses the concept of “combining professional skills with humanistic quality” and the concept of “combining professional skills with humanistic quality” Pursue.





The Red and Black Face Club focuses on the construction of teaching teams and curriculum systems. The club’s head coach, Wang Yue, once ranked in the top three in the national team’s training camp, is a member of the Sichuan provincial team. Before and after he served as the coach of the Malaysian national team, the head coach of the Shanghai Table Tennis Club, and the head coach of the Ningxia Jiayuan Rongdian Table Tennis Club. In the national “Sihuan Cup” table tennis competition and the Sichuan Table Tennis Championships, he won the men’s singles championship, and later retired due to injury. He has been teaching for seventeen years. It has trained 6 national first-level table tennis players, 13 second-level table tennis players, 2 provincial team members, 1 national youth training team and 1 national team.

















The National Sports School Federation (referred to as the All Federation) was approved by the State Sports General Administration and registered with the Ministry of Civil Affairs in 2006. It is a joint, national, non-profit youth sports social organization serving the development of the youth sports industry. As the first batch of pilot units for the decoupling reform of national industry associations, the party building leading organs of the All-China Federation are the central and state organs working committees, the registration management organ is the Ministry of Civil Affairs, and the State Sports General Administration conducts industry management and business guidance for them.

In order to promote the sustainable development of youth table tennis, extend the time of youth table tennis, help teenagers and their parents to intuitively understand their own practice level during table tennis practice, and increase the competitiveness of teenagers in table tennis training, Improve the challenge of participating in practice, thereby driving interest in learning, and promote the evaluation standards for youth table tennis sports skill levels nationwide, establish a scientific and comprehensive evaluation system, and promote the healthy development of youth table tennis clubs and the improvement of youth physical health .





Through this award, Dongguan Red and Black Noodles Table Tennis Club will closely focus on the evaluation and rating of the youth table tennis sports skill level standard. , Level 4, Level 5, Level 6, Level 7, Level 8, Level 9, Level 10; the assessment content from Level 1 to Level 7 consists of three aspects: technology, actual combat, and physical fitness. Different assessment contents are assessed and scored; Grades 8, 9, and 10 are assessed by the students participating in the competitions organized by the National Sports School Federation. For the first-level to seventh-level sections, you can choose a suitable level as the starting level to register for the evaluation. After the corresponding level is determined in the evaluation system, you need to upgrade in order, and no level skipping is allowed. After the youth table tennis skill level has passed the assessment at the test center, a certificate will be issued by the National Sports Schools Federation (CSSF). The grading certificate can be checked in real time on the CSSF official website. It is professional and authoritative. It is recognized by the majority of sports schools (colleges) and sports social organizations, and has a high gold content.



