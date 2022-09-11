New confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in Baoji on September 10 and the main activity trajectories of asymptomatic infections



Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters

Release time: 2022-09-11 21:02

From 0 to 24:00 on September 10, Baoji City reported 17 cases of asymptomatic infections, all of which were found in centralized isolation. The main activity tracks are:

Asymptomatic infection 1 (provincially announced local asymptomatic infection 5)

September 6th 7:30-9:50, 10:10-11:40, 13:00-14:40 Fuzhixian Supermarket at the entrance of Zizhuyuan Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District; 9:55-10:08, 23 :35-23:50 Nucleic acid sampling point in Shengshihuazhuang Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District.

Asymptomatic infection 2 (local asymptomatic infection 9 announced by the province)

September 6th 7:30-10:10, 10:30-11:00, 13:00-14:40 Fuzhixian Supermarket at the entrance of Zizhuyuan Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District; 16:00-17:00 Chencang District Building 2, Yongxing Community, Ximen, Guo Town; 10:15-10:25, 23:15-23:24 Nucleic acid sampling point in Shengshihuazhuang Community, Chencang District.

Asymptomatic infection 3 (provincially announced local asymptomatic infection 10)

From September 1st to September 2nd, Fangtang Senior High School, Jintai District;

September 3, 5:20-13:40, Fangtang Senior High School, Jintai District;

September 4, 10:10-14:10 Group 11, Xiaoguang Village, Panlong Town, Jintai District; 15:10-19:40 Fangtang Senior High School, Jintai District;

September 5-6, Fangtang Senior High School, Jintai District.

Asymptomatic infection 4 (local asymptomatic infection 6 announced by the province)

September 6, 7:30-14:40, Fuzhixian Supermarket at the entrance of Zizhuyuan Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District; 16:00-16:20 Nucleic acid sampling point at Jingu Square, West Street, Guozhen Street, Chencang District; 23:30-23 :45 Nucleic acid sampling point in Shengshihuazhuang Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District.

Asymptomatic infection 5 (local asymptomatic infection 4 announced by the province)

From September 3rd to September 7th, Group 3 of Xujia Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone, did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infection 6 (provincially announced local asymptomatic infection 8)

August 31, 9:15-9:25 Nucleic acid sampling point in Zizhuyuan Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District; 20:00-20:30, West District, Shengshihuazhuang Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District;

September 1-2, September 5, Zizhuyuan Etiquette Kindergarten, Guozhen Street, Chencang District;

September 3, 9:30-9:40 Nucleic acid sampling point in Zizhuyuan Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District;

September 4, 9:00-12:40, Jingu Square, West Street, Guozhen Street, Chencang District;

September 6, 8:50-9:00 Nucleic acid sampling point at the high-speed intersection of Guozhen, Chencang District; 9:00-9:20, Snack City Brothers Noodle Shop in the Lighting Factory, Guozhen Street, Chencang District; 9:25-9:40 Chencang Huiyuan Bookstore, Pedestrian Street, Guo Town, District.

Asymptomatic infection 7 (provincially announced local asymptomatic infection 7)

September 6th, 10:55-11:05, Fuzhixian Supermarket at the entrance of Zizhuyuan Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District;

From 16:55 to 17:10 on September 7th, the mobile stall of pork head meat in Quanjia Lane, Guozhen Street, Chencang District;

September 8th, 9:55-10:10, scrap purchase station on the south side of the Post Office, Guozhen Avenue, Chencang District; 17:30-18:00, Hanzhong Remipi Store, Quanjia Lane, Guozhen Street, Chencang District; 18:00-18: 30 New Lantian Shopping Plaza, Quanjia Lane, Guozhen Street, Chencang District;

September 9, 6:30-6:45 Nucleic acid sampling point in Xindu District, Chencang District.

8 asymptomatic infections (11 local asymptomatic infections announced by the province)

September 1st and September 3rd, 11:00-17:30, Mona Lisa Photography Shop, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 5, 9:00-18:30 Mona Lisa Photography Shop, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 20:00-21:35, Beihao Sauerkraut Copper Pot Shabu-shabu Restaurant, Meiyang Street, Shoushan Town, Meixian County;

September 6, 9:20-9:30, nucleic acid sampling point at Pedestrian Street, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 10:00-14:00, the main character hair salon, Donger Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 7th, 9:50-10:00 nucleic acid sampling point at Pedestrian Street, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 19:00-20:00, Chongqing Yuwei Xiaoyu Hotpot Restaurant, Dasen Plaza, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 8, 10:30-10:45 Xiji Supermarket, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

9 asymptomatic infections (16 local asymptomatic infections announced by the province)

September 2, 7:00-7:15 Old Hejia Noodle Shop opposite Mingzhu Garden Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; ;18:30-20:40 Accounting training course for erudite and worry-free accounting in Xiyi Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 20:50 Tianyi Bone Soup Rice Noodle Shop in Fengyi International Food City, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 3, 7:00-7:15 Lao Hejia Noodle Shop opposite Mingzhu Garden Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 7:16-7:20 Hanzhong Mipi Shop, Xier Road Lane, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 7:20-7 : 21 Xiaozhao Fresh Chicken Store, Shaanjiu 2nd District Market, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 7:21-7:23 Shaoqiong Fresh Noodle Store, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 8:00-18:00 Old Town New Town, Weibei East Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County The European and American special bathroom shop in the Yuan Building Materials Market;

September 4th 7:30-7:40 Old Hejia Noodle Shop opposite Mingzhu Garden Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; (12:10-13:00 Xi’azhen Rice Noodle Shop, Dongyi Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 13:05-13:15 Dongmou Pomegranate Shop, Dongyi Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County); 18:10-18:25 Caijiapo Town, Qishan County Aiyi Cake House, Xiyi Road; 18:40-19:40 Guangming Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone;

September 5, 7:10-7:30, Zhu Mouyan Mipi Store, Shaanjiu Second District Market, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 7:40-7:50 Lao Qinjia Xiaoyao Hu Spicy Soup at the south end of Xier Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 7:55-18:00 Oumet Sanitary Ware Store in Xinyuan Building Materials Market, Ancient Weibei East Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County (12:00-12:10 Maomao Vegetable and Fruit Shop opposite Mingzhu Garden Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County); 18:30- 18:50 Shudu Casserole Restaurant at the entrance of Mingzhu Garden Community, Weibei West Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 6, 6:25-6:40, nucleic acid sampling point at the entrance of Qishan County People’s Procuratorate, Weibei West Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

10 asymptomatic infections (15 local asymptomatic infections announced by the province)

September 3, 8:00-8:30, 10:40-12:00 Dongshun Automobile Transportation Co., Ltd., Fenghuang Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 10:20-10:35 Nucleic acid sampling point in Shengshi Huating Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County ;14:00-18:00 Youjia Nursing Class in Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

10:30 on September 4th – 6:50 on the next day, Group 5, Anshang Village, Wujing Town, Fufeng County;

September 5th, 7:30-18:00 Caijiapo Second Primary School, Qishan County; 18:00-21:00 Youjia Trusteeship Class, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 21:00-22:00 Shangpin Mingzhu Community 1, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County building;

September 6, 7:40-17:30 Caijiapo Second Primary School, Qishan County; 18:00-21:00 Youjia Nursing Class in Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 7, 7:55-8:15 Nucleic acid sampling point at the entrance of Fengyi International Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 9:00-17:00 Group 5, Anshang Village, Wujing Town, Fufeng County; 19:20-19:35 Qishan County Nucleic acid sampling site in Jinxiu Jiangnan Community, Caijiapo Town.

11 asymptomatic infections (14 local asymptomatic infections announced by the province)

September 3, 8:13-8:23, nucleic acid sampling point at the entrance of Qishan County People’s Procuratorate, Weibei West Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 8:25-8:35 Market in Shaanjiu Second District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 45 Bright Hengtong Transportation Company, Caijiapo, Qishan County; 17:55-18:05 Dasen Supermarket, Xisan Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 4, 8:15-8:40, Shaanjiu 2nd District Market, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 8:44-10:00 Take the Baoji-Caijiapo Intercity Bus (Caijiapo Station-Baoji Maternal and Child Health Hospital Station); 10: 10-10:35 Baoji City People’s Hospital Eye Hospital Outpatient Department; 10:50-13:40 Jingyi Road Pedestrian Street, Weibin District; 14:00-15:00 Take the Baoji-Caijiapo Intercity Bus (Baoji Maternal and Child Health Hospital Station – Caijiapo Station);

September 5, 8:00-17:50 Bright Hengtong Transportation Company, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 8:14-8:24 702 Hospital, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 6, 8:10-17:50 Bright Hengtong Transportation Company, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County (11:49-11:59 Longtai Honest Shopping Plaza, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County); 18:50-18:57 Ai, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County Ming Seasoning Shop; 19:00-19:22 Chaomeijia Supermarket, Weibei Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 19:35-21:00 Group 5, Luoxingbao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 21:10-21:20 Qishan County Group 4, Honggou Village, Caijiapo Town;

September 7th, 7:35-8:05, nucleic acid sampling point at the entrance of Qishan County People’s Procuratorate, Weibei West Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

12 asymptomatic infections (13 local asymptomatic infections announced by the province)

On September 2, Tianwang Street, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone;

September 4th, 8:15-8:25, Health Room of Fayu Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone;

On September 6th, Group 8 of Fayu Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone.

13 asymptomatic infections (12 local asymptomatic infections announced by the province)

September 1st, 7:30-9:30 Caijiapo No. 2 Primary School, Qishan County; 9:35-9:40, the entrance of Caijiapo No. 2 Primary School, Qishan County on the ninth day of winter; 9:45-13:30 Wenxin Garden, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County Area A, New District; 14:40-16:40 Xiji Hospital and Xiji Supermarket, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 2, September 5, and September 6, 7:30-18:00, Caijiapo Second Primary School, Qishan County;

September 3, 10:05-10:15 Nucleic acid sampling point at the entrance of Wenxinyuan New District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 10:20-10:25 Bacon Juice Rougamo Restaurant, Zhaixiangzi, Wenxinyuan New District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 17:00 -19:00 Square in Wenxinyuan New District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 5th 18:20-19:00 Square in Wenxinyuan New District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

From 7:05 to 7:25 on September 7, the nucleic acid collection point at the gate of Wenxinyuan New District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

14 asymptomatic infections (21 local asymptomatic infections announced by the province)

September 2nd and September 5th, 7:20-18:00 Qixing Primary School, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

15 asymptomatic infections (22 local asymptomatic infections announced by the province)

September 4th, 12:00-17:00 Wang Mouli Chess and Cards Room, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone; 19:50-20:00 Chengda Tobacco and Wine Shop, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 5, 19:40-19:50 Kunlun Oil Gas Station, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 20:00-21:35, Beihao Sauerkraut Copper Pot Shabu-shabu Restaurant, Meiyang Street, Shoushan Town, Meixian County;

September 6, 8:50-9:00 nucleic acid sampling point at the railway station in Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 12:25-12:40 Fanxing Department Store, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 19:24-19:34 Chengda Tobacco, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County liquor store;

September 7th, 9:25-9:35, nucleic acid sampling point at Caijiapo Town Railway Station, Qishan County; 19:00-20:00, Chongqing Yuwei Xiaoyu Hotpot Restaurant, Dasen Square, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

From 7:20 to 7:35 on September 9, nucleic acid sampling site near Jiefang Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

16 asymptomatic infections (23 local asymptomatic infections announced by the province)

From September 2nd to September 9th, Tianwang Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone, did not go out at home.

17 asymptomatic infections (24 local asymptomatic infections announced by the province)

September 3, 8:30-17:40 Dongshun Automobile Transportation Co., Ltd., Caijiapo Town, Qishan County (10:25-10:35 Nucleic acid sampling point at the entrance of Shengshi Huating Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County);

Group 5, Anshang Village, Wujing Town, Fufeng County, from 10:30 on September 4th to 6:50 the next day;

September 5, 8:30-17:20 Dongshun Automobile Transportation Co., Ltd., Caijiapo Town, Qishan County (9:45-10:00 Shaanxi Tongli Special Vehicle Co., Ltd., Caijiapo Town, Qishan County); 19:50-20:50 Xi’an North Railway Station parking lot;

September 6, 7:50-8:05 Nucleic acid sampling point at the entrance of Fengyi International Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 13:15-13:35 Xiqi Special Noodle Restaurant at the entrance of Caijiapo Bus Station, Qishan County; 18:20-18:40, 19:25-19:34 Honest Supermarket, Xisan Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 18:40-19:20 Fenghuangjiayuan Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 19:45-20:10 Food City, Xisan Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County A casserole shop; 20:10-21:00 at the entrance of Qixing Building Materials Market, Xisan Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 7, 8:25-8:35, nucleic acid sampling point at the entrance of Qishan County People’s Procuratorate, Weibei West Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 8:40-12:00, 14:00-15:30 Dongshun Automobile Transportation, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County Co., Ltd.; 12:00-14:00 Unit 1, Building 1, Shangpin Mingzhu Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 17:50-18:05 Nucleic acid sampling point at the entrance of Jinxiu Jiangnan Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Please report to the community (village) or unit where you live by telephone immediately, isolate yourself at home, avoid contact with others, and wait for the staff to come to the door for nucleic acid testing and implement classified control measures.