Original title: The National Trampoline Junior Championships kicked off and the “air ballet” was staged in Jinhu, Jiangsu

The 2022 National Trampoline Junior Championships kicked off.Photo by Chen Changhua

People’s Daily Online, Huaian, August 21 (Ma Xiaobo) On August 21, the 2022 National Trampoline Junior Championships kicked off in Jinhu, Jiangsu. This event attracted more than 200 players from 11 domestic teams.

As the official event of the Olympic Games, trampoline sports, known as “air ballet”, integrates fitness, viewing, entertainment and competition. From August 15th to 24th, teenagers aged 11 to 16 will be divided into three competition groups, focusing on three major competitions: trampoline, single jump and double trampoline.

As the organizer of this event, in recent years, Jinhu County, Huai’an City, based on resources and industrial foundation, has vigorously developed a large health industry system with sports fitness equipment and health care products as the core. The trampoline industry is booming, forming a whole trampoline industry chain led by New Jinling Group, gathering nearly 100 supporting enterprises, and its products occupy more than 70% of the global trampoline market, with an annual output value of about 4 billion yuan.

He Baoxiang, Secretary of Jinhu County Party Committee, delivered a speech.Photo by Guo Minjie

Pictured is the match.Photo by Guo Minjie

Pictured is the match.Photo by Guo Minjie

Pictured is the match.Photo by Guo Minjie

