The Beijing News on January 13, after one game of the NBA regular season, the Lone Ranger defeated the Lakers 119 to 115 in double overtime. At the beginning of the first quarter, Wood and Doncic succeeded consecutively, and the Lone Ranger quickly established an advantage. In the second half, James led the Lakers to tie the 19-point difference. Doncic made two three-pointers and changed his fate. The two sides hit double overtime to decide the outcome.

Doncic hit a key three-pointer.

For the Mavericks, Doncic had 35 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists, Wood had 24 points and 14 rebounds, Dinwiddie had 17 points; for the Lakers, James had 24 points, 16 rebounds and 9 assists, Westbrook had 28 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists , Toub 11 points and 9 rebounds.

Editor Wang Chunqiu