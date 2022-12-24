Home Sports The NBA officially asked 9 media people to predict the Christmas game: only 1 person is optimistic about the Lakers and 2 people are optimistic about the Warriors
Sports

The NBA officially asked 9 media people to predict the Christmas game: only 1 person is optimistic about the Lakers and 2 people are optimistic about the Warriors

by admin
The NBA officially asked 9 media people to predict the Christmas game: only 1 person is optimistic about the Lakers and 2 people are optimistic about the Warriors

Original title: The NBA officially asked 9 media people to predict the Christmas game: only 1 person is optimistic about the Lakers and 2 people are optimistic about the Warriors

The NBA officially asked 9 media people to predict the Christmas game: only 1 person is optimistic about the Lakers and 2 people are optimistic about the Warriors

Live Broadcast December 23rd The Christmas War will start in the early morning of December 26th, Beijing time. Today, the NBA officially invited 9 well-known media professionals to predict the results of the 5 games.

76ers VS Knicks: 5 people are optimistic about the 76ers, 4 people are optimistic about the Knicks;

Lakers VS Lone Ranger: 8 people are optimistic about the Lone Ranger, 1 person is optimistic about the Lakers;

Bucks VS Celtics: 7 people are optimistic about the Bucks, 2 people are optimistic about the Celtics;

Grizzlies VS Warriors: 7 people are optimistic about the Grizzlies, 2 people are optimistic about the Warriors;

Suns VS Nuggets: 8 people are optimistic about the Nuggets, and 1 person is optimistic about the Suns.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  WNBA-Li Yueru 2+1 Parker 14+10 Sky Lectra Feiyi won 6 consecutive victories_Gombo_Val_Messer

You may also like

F1 2023 where McLaren can arrive according to...

Leonard 16 points, three goals, three doubles, George...

Christmas, motorway traffic, weather forecasts and prohibitions

Audi renews its partnership with Madonna di Campiglio...

The ex Juve Matuidi to greetings: “Dear football,...

Juve, on 20 January decision on the reopening...

Ranieri at Cagliari, official: “Welcome back mister, nice...

Vialli, Pintus’ trainer: ‘He’s an indomitable lion, come...

Inter, Lukaku accelerates: at work even at Christmas....

World Cup 2026: how the big names will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy