The NBA officially asked 9 media people to predict the Christmas game: only 1 person is optimistic about the Lakers and 2 people are optimistic about the Warriors
Live Broadcast December 23rd The Christmas War will start in the early morning of December 26th, Beijing time. Today, the NBA officially invited 9 well-known media professionals to predict the results of the 5 games.
76ers VS Knicks: 5 people are optimistic about the 76ers, 4 people are optimistic about the Knicks;
Lakers VS Lone Ranger: 8 people are optimistic about the Lone Ranger, 1 person is optimistic about the Lakers;
Bucks VS Celtics: 7 people are optimistic about the Bucks, 2 people are optimistic about the Celtics;
Grizzlies VS Warriors: 7 people are optimistic about the Grizzlies, 2 people are optimistic about the Warriors;
Suns VS Nuggets: 8 people are optimistic about the Nuggets, and 1 person is optimistic about the Suns.Return to Sohu to see more
