Jokic scored 43+11 and Edwards scored 34 points. The Timberwolves beat the Nuggets with a total score of 1-3 in overtime.

Original title: Jokic scored 43+11 and Edwards scored 34 points. The Timberwolves beat the Nuggets in overtime with a total score of 1-3

On April 24, Beijing time, in the NBA playoffs, the Timberwolves played against the Nuggets at home. In the end, after an overtime, the Timberwolves defeated the Nuggets 114-108, and the series was tied at 1-3.

After the start of the game, both sides did not feel good in the first quarter, and the Timberwolves maintained the lead with a slight advantage of 23-22. In the second quarter, the Nuggets turned away and took the initiative. Gordon succeeded in attacking consecutively and hit 3 points. The Nuggets in midfield temporarily led by 4 points 52-48.

After the start of the second half, the Timberwolves successfully overtook the score with a 23-9 attack wave. In the fourth quarter, the Timberwolves once opened the score to double digits, but Jokic and Porter scored 3 points in a row at the last moment, blasting 11-0 in two minutes to narrow the difference to only 1 point. At the critical moment, Jokic made two free throws and the game entered overtime. In overtime, the Timberwolves attacked smoothly and won the game, and finally beat the Nuggets at home to get back a victory.

Specific score:

22-23, 30-25, 22-32, 22-16, 12-18 (Nuggets first)

Player data:

Nuggets: Jokic 43 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists, Porter 15 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists, Murray 19 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists, Gordon 14 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists, Pope 5 points and 3 rebounds, Brown 11 points 6 rebounds

Timberwolves: Edwards 34 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, Towns 17 points and 11 rebounds, Conley 19 points, 2 rebounds and 8 assists, Gobert 14 points, 15 rebounds and 1 assist, Anderson 11 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists

