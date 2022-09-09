The new 2nd Shanghai Cup Chess Masters Open will expand the amateur group and stage the “Thousand Players Competition”Fly into the homes of ordinary people

The famous chess and card star appeared at the event conference. Photo by Xinmin Evening News reporter Li Mingshen

From September 18th to 21st, the 2nd Shanghai Cup Chess Masters Open will come as scheduled, and Shencheng will usher in an annual chess event. Last year, the Shanghai Cup Chess Masters Open was held for the first time. The top players in the domestic chess world gathered in Nanxiang Town, Jiading District, Shanghai, and presented a number of exciting matches. The report and broadcast of the game attracted the attention of hundreds of millions of people. As a sports event of Shanghai’s own brand, the Shanghai Cup Chess Masters Open aims to be held frequently, expand the influence of the event, and spread the chess culture. So, what are the innovative contents of this competition compared to the previous one?

The reporter learned from the competition organizing committee that an important innovation of this year’s Shanghai Cup is that the competition has added an amateur group competition on the basis of last year’s professional group competition, overseas group competition, youth group competition and celebrity invitational competition. This is to allow more chess enthusiasts to participate in the Shanghai Cup, and to make the Shanghai Cup a professional and widely-participated brand event. From July to September this year, this year’s Shanghai Cup held 10 sub-stations in Jiading, Huangpu, Xuhui, Jing’an, Pudong, Hongkou, Yangpu, Baoshan, Putuo and other districts, each with 100 chess players participating. Therefore, the amateur group competition is also called “thousand people competition”.

The first “Shanghai Cup”Chess Masters OpenData map

The professional group competition of this year’s Shanghai Cup continued to invite 23 male players and 7 female players who were at the top of the national rankings, as well as one male and one female player from the host, a total of 32 players. Top players such as Wang Tianyi, Zheng Weitong, Meng Chen, Jiang Chuan, Zhao Xinxin, Wang Yang, Hong Zhi, Zhao Xinxin, Xie Jing, Sun Yongzheng, as well as Tang Dan and Wang Linna will gather in the Shanghai Cup again.

Data map of the opening ceremony of the first competition and the activities of chess players entering the campus

The overseas group of this competition is still warmly welcomed by chess enthusiasts all over the world. About 80 chess players from 23 countries and regions in four continents of Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania will participate. The youth team competition consists of three provinces and one city Xiangqi Association in the Yangtze River Delta region. Each team has 5 players (3 men and 2 women), and a total of 20 chess players participate. The Celebrity Invitational Tournament invited the leaders and entrepreneurs of chess associations from various provinces and cities to participate. Among them, overseas group competitions and youth team competitions will be played online through Tiantian Chess.

In addition, the reporter also learned that according to the needs of the competition, the competition venue of this Shanghai Cup is equipped with high-speed network, and chess masters are invited to teach chess. At that time, the majority of chess enthusiasts can watch the online live broadcast through Douyin, Kuaishou, Tiantianxiangqi and video accounts. Appreciate the peak duels of top chess players and listen to the wonderful comments of chess masters. (Xinmin Evening News reporter Jin Lei)