Pokémon-style monster-catching MMOTem officially launched – Temtem –...

Since its Kickstarter and Early Access in 2018, Temtem has been continuously improved and updated, a creature-catching and training MMO that many dream of without Game Freak and The Pokémon Company. Spanish studio Crema Games has concluded its beta period and is ready to bring us the full adventure today. Temtem has just released its 1.0 and physical versions on PS5, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch, released in Spain by Meridiem Games.

Temtem will lead players to explore and capture monsters on the six islands that make up the aerial archipelago. Either alone or cooperatively, we can capture and train hundreds of creatures called Temtem to bring them to the game as we battle the evil Belsoto clan.

The physical version of Temtem includes Temtem Plus, a comprehensive add-on service that provides unlimited access to global chat, trading center and additional storage for up to 600 Temtem. Tentenga can be purchased separately for 19.99 euros.

Gamereactor will soon bring you a review of the final version of Temtem with all the new features and secrets the game has to offer. Let the adventure begin!

