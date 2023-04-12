The company The Coca-Cola Company is a leader in the sale of soft drinks

A change that we will all notice in our homes

Coca-Cola is one of the best-selling soft drinks in the world, but the constant rise in the price of food is going to cause brand changes.

Doing the shopping cart every day is more complicated for our pocket. Filling the fridge now costs us 16% more than last month. That is why many consumers are increasingly they think more about which products they choose for the shopping cart.

In the case of Coca-Cola, it continues to be one of the best-selling soft drinks, but the brand has announced a change that will affect us all, in our homes and in our pockets.

This was announced by the CEO of the brand:

“Price increases in 2023 worldwide. This will probably continue for the rest of the year.”

Due to latent inflation, the Coca-Cola company announced in a press release that it is preparing a price increase for the entire company. The exact amount is still unknown. of this increase, although, from the company, they assure that it will be slow and gradual so that clients do not experience an unexpected rebound.

Which Coca-Cola products will be more expensive?

The price increase will affect all brands and products of The Coca-Cola Company brand, and not just the Coca-Cola product in the singular.

Therefore, the following products will suffer an increase in price:

Nestor

Fanta

Aquarius

Powerade

Sprite

Monster

Royal Bliss

Nordic

The price increase is in addition to the one that was already implemented in 2021, when the company raised its prices by 12%.