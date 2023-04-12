Home Sports The new change of ‘Coca-Cola’ that will change the product forever
Sports

The new change of ‘Coca-Cola’ that will change the product forever

by admin
The new change of ‘Coca-Cola’ that will change the product forever

06/12/2023 at 4:30 p.m.

CEST


The company The Coca-Cola Company is a leader in the sale of soft drinks

A change that we will all notice in our homes

Coca-Cola is one of the best-selling soft drinks in the world, but the constant rise in the price of food is going to cause brand changes.

Doing the shopping cart every day is more complicated for our pocket. Filling the fridge now costs us 16% more than last month. That is why many consumers are increasingly they think more about which products they choose for the shopping cart.

In the case of Coca-Cola, it continues to be one of the best-selling soft drinks, but the brand has announced a change that will affect us all, in our homes and in our pockets.

This was announced by the CEO of the brand:

“Price increases in 2023 worldwide. This will probably continue for the rest of the year.”

Due to latent inflation, the Coca-Cola company announced in a press release that it is preparing a price increase for the entire company. The exact amount is still unknown. of this increase, although, from the company, they assure that it will be slow and gradual so that clients do not experience an unexpected rebound.

Which Coca-Cola products will be more expensive?

The price increase will affect all brands and products of The Coca-Cola Company brand, and not just the Coca-Cola product in the singular.

Therefore, the following products will suffer an increase in price:

  • Nestor
  • Fanta
  • Aquarius
  • Powerade
  • Sprite
  • Monster
  • Royal Bliss
  • Nordic
See also  The mad rush of inflation - the Republic

The price increase is in addition to the one that was already implemented in 2021, when the company raised its prices by 12%.

You may also like

Milan, Maldini: ‘I renew Leao, there is trust....

Significant improvement in the regular season, Zhang Ning...

The FIGC prosecutor’s office “Salaries, agents and partners,...

A goal from heaven that brought back dark...

Monte Carlo Masters: Daniil Medvedev beats Lorenzo Sonego...

Austrians just miss the World Cup ticket –...

Berrettini beats Cerundolo in the Montecarlo Master 1000...

Secondary should be high on Commanders’ list for...

Two thirds fantastic, the third a heart attack....

Austrians qualified for the World Cup after coming...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy