The new Macron shirts of Sampdoria

The pre-season retreat started a few days ago, next season’s objectives are clear, now it’s time to unveil the new shirts that UC Sampdoria will wear starting from the next competitive matches. Shirts that can only respect the tradition of what is ‘the most beautiful shirt in the world‘ and which combine the lines and colors that are the history of the Doriano club with innovative graphic choices with a precise leitmotif. A team and the territory to which it belongs and represents. A team and its sea. Sampdoria, Lady of the Sea. The reference is to a writing by Francesco Petrarca dated 1358, in relation to his trip to Genoa: “You will see a royal city, leaning against an alpine hill, ‘superb’ for men and for walls, whose only appearance indicates the Lady of the Sea”.

Sweaters that combine these references with sustainability and respect for the environment, inherent in the fabric with which they are produced. Macron, the Blucerchiati’s technical partner, in fact makes all the match kits in Eco Fabric, 100% polyester fabric from recycled plastic.

The new ‘Home’, the iconic shirt of the Doriano club, is the traditional blucerchiata royal blue shirt, with the four central horizontal bands, white, red, black and white again, with the shield of San Giorgio in the centre. The crew neck and cuffs have blucerded details and the backneck is personalized with the club colours, the writing Signora del Mare, the Macron logo and the writing ‘Designed in Bologna’, which certifies that each garment is conceived, designed and developed in Headquarters of the Italian brand. The graphic pattern that characterizes the new 23-24 home kit is in the embossed graphics that recreate the waves of the sea, present all-over on the top, front and back, and on the sleeves. The profile of the “Baciccia”, a typical Genoese fisherman with a beard with the characteristic cap and pipe, symbol of the team, is printed in white on the external back neck. On the right chest the Macron Hero, on the left the UC Sampdoria crest, both in silicone print. The shorts are white with a blue and white border on the thighs, the white socks have two blue and white bands in the centre. The shirt is made with Eco-Poly Stretch fabric.

The ‘Away’ shirt is white with a polo neck and knit cuffs. The central part, where there are the four white, red, black and white bands again with the shield of San Giorgio in the centre, is characterized by a graphic pattern of waves, tone on tone and in sublimation printing. The stylistic innovation of the second Dorian shirt is in the all-over embossed pattern with the repeated symbols of the anchor and the Baciccia, confirming the relationship with the sea and creating a style with strong references to the fashion world. The Baciccia is also present in this case, in blue, on the back neck. On the chest, in royal blue, the Macron Hero and the emblem of the Dorian club. The shorts and socks are royal blue with Sampdoria details. The fabric used for the shirt is Eco-Softlock.

The ‘Third’ version is black with a polo neck and knit cuff edges. On the right side, starting from the shoulder and running along the entire length of the jacket, there is a blucerchiata band and the shield of San Giorgio stands out in the center of the shirt. The tone-on-tone embossed graphics with anchors and Baciccia are reproduced on the sleeves, also present on the lunette under the back of the neck, inside which the profile of the fisherman symbol of the team is printed in amber colour. Also in amber is the Macron Hero on the chest alongside a UC Sampdoria crest that echoes the one used in the mid-1960s. The kit is completed by black shorts and socks. The third shirt uses Eco-Sirena Light as the main fabric.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

