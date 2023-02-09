The Mizuno Wave Mujin 9 is one Extremely versatile trail running shoeaimed at both expert runners who prefer long distances with a competitive spirit, and beginners looking for a shoe highly performing and protective. This is the lightest and most cushioned Wave Mujin of the last 5 years. The Wave Mujin 9 offers an optimal balance between protection and lightness, both essential components for running in an off-road context.

Mizuno Wave Mujin 9: less weight, more protection

When designing this shoe at MIzuno they asked themselves the following question: “How can we eliminate the weight of excess materials while improving the protection levels of a trail shoe?”. Today the weight of the Wave Mujin 9 is 340 grams compared to the 355 of the previous modelalthough the components of the mesh upper and PU sock lining have been retained.

Michelin rubber sole with DC rubber compound and LUG design technology

The Michelin rubber sole offers grip, traction and maximum lightness thanks to the use of a DC rubber compound and the new LUG design technology. In particular, the LUG technology provides traction and adaptability to the sole, with a arched design suitable for overcoming obstacles with maximum safety and a sturdier heel area to extend the life of the shoe. TPU support panels have been integrated in the heel and ankle area to ensure a comfortable, stable and secure fit.

Full length Mizuno Foam Wave midsole

The midsole of the Mujin 9 features Full length Mizuno Foam Wave, bounded by the upper midsole in U4icX and the lower midsole Mizuno Enerzy, capable of providing unparalleled cushioning, energy return and stability. The Wave structure, created with EVA with two levels of hardness, increases the stability without sacrificing cushioningallowing for smoother rides on even the toughest terrain.

Revolutionary upper design

The revolutionized upper design now consists of a breathable mesh for maximum comfort during off-road racing. The integrated tongue in the upper ensures a secure fit, eliminating the need to adjust the tongue during the run. The lateral panels of the upper hold the runner’s foot firmly in place, preventing any unnecessary lateral movement which may cause instability while riding. In terms of sustainability, more than 90% recycled materials have been used for upper lining, sock lining and shoe laces.

MIZUNO WAVE MUJIN 9: FEATURES

WEIGHT: 340g (M) / 288g (W)

SIZES: UK 6-12,13 (M) / UK 4-8 (W)

DIFFERENTIAL: 28/38 mm

RETAIL PRICE: 160€

The Wave Mujin 9 is available at authorized Mizuno Italia dealers in men’s and women’s color variants.

Advertising