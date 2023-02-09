“Here, in this room, are women and children encamped. And also people with special needs”. Aziz Alidelegate in Syria of the NGO Land of menshot a video-testimony in one of the schools of Aleppo used to accommodate people displaced after the earthquake. In the structure, for the moment, they are about 300 people who escaped immediately after the tremors. Many of them are children and there are also women with disabilities. Most of the people who survived the earthquake, the strongest in the last 800 years, were left without a home and in need of shelter. To make the situation worse there are also the bad climatic conditions: in the last few hours it has snowed, hailstorms and the temperature has remained below zero. The emergency now, in addition to helping those under the rubble, concerns the displaced persons who in Syria, according to initial estimates, could be about 30 thousand. “In total”, explains the NGO Land of men to ilfattoquotidiano.it, “the Ministry of Education and the Syrian Red Crescent they asked us to immediately support six first emergency centers in Aleppo, where they found refuge 1800 people. We currently distribute mattresses, blankets, hygienic material, baby kits and LED lights (Fundraising here)”. Syria is entering the thirteenth year since the start of the civil war and now faces another humanitarian catastrophe. “The earthquake is a further blow up an exhausted populationfrom the war, poverty and cold that hits the country these days,” said Ali.

