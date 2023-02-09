Deportivo Pereira fell by the minimum against Nacional

Julian Andres Santa

The first 90 minutes of the Super League final at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium, left Atlético Nacional the winner by the slightest difference against Deportivo Pereira, who had a hard time on the attack front and could not break the goal defended by Kevin Wed.

GREAT PUBLIC ATTENDANCE

About 30,000 spectators watched the first leg of the Colombian champions final. Once again, the Matecañas fans showed off accompanying the team and pushing it from the stands, although the team on the field could not take advantage of the locality.

MISSED IN THE SHOW

Both Deportivo Pereira and Atlético Nacional were left behind in the spectacle that was expected to toast in the final, so due to the process of the game, it seemed that they were going to go zero towards the definition in Medellín.

WITHOUT ROMAN BRAND

The only goal of the night was scored by defender Andrés Román, who after an oversight in the Pereiran defense, quickly went on the attack and after a good cross to the diagonal, took a powerful shot to beat goalkeeper Aldair Quintana.

LITTLE PRESENCE ABOVE

The Matecaña strikers did not have their best presentation. The Rodríguez brothers, Arley and Ángelo, started in the eleven, as well as Yesus Cabrera as creative. Jhoan Bocanegra entered the substitutions but he could not show his dribbling game and danger in the rival defense either.

THE KEY STAYS OPEN

For Deportivo Pereira the key is still open, having lost in the first leg by a single goal and the team will come to the rematch next Thursday, February 16, alive, however, they will have to improve a lot to be able to think about turning the score around.

TWO EXPELLED

Both teams ended up with 10 players, on the sides of the red and yellow, Yílmar Velásquez left the game at the start of the complement and minutes later the expelled was Felipe Aguilar from Nacional after a strong infraction.

THE DATA

The second leg of the Super League final will be on Thursday, February 16 at the Atanasio Girardot.

SYNTHESIS

PEREIRA

Aldair Quintana

Eber Moreno

diego hernandez

Carlos Ramirez

Juan Pablo Zuluaga

Johnny Vasquez

Yilmar Velasquez

Maicol Medina

Yesus Cabrera

arley rodriguez

angelo rodriguez

DT: Alejandro Restrepo

Changes: Cabrera left, Johan Bocanegra entered. Arley Rodríguez left, Kener Valencia entered. Medina left, Kevin Palacios entered.

NATIONAL

Kevin Mier

andres roman

Christian Zapata

mosquera

Aguirre

Danobis Banguero

Yéiler Goez

Solis

Jarlan Barrera

Francisco Da Costa

Jefferson Duque

DT: Paulo Autuori