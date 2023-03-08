The football season is still to be played, yet the top clubs are already starting to draw up the first balance sheets to understand how to plan for the future. The Italian teams are also engaged in such assessments, with the big names in the A league inclined to revolutionize rather than continue. Clearly everything will then depend on the goals achieved such as qualification for the next Champions League.

If he Napoli he is sure to continue with Luciano Spalletti (and God forbid, ed), the same cannot be said for Juventus, Inter e Milan. The big three of our championship – for different reasons – are all thinking about the possible change on the bench.

⚪⚫ Juventus, Zidane is aiming

The Juventus in particular, he experiences the most delicate condition, given that – if the 15-point penalty were to be confirmed – he will hardly start with Max Allegri as manager next season. The goal would be to restart with an important project and with a name that could inflame the fans and the idea would fall on Zinedine Zidane. However, the ex Real Madrid also thinks about it PSG.

⚫🔵 Inter between Tuchel and Conte

L’Inter instead it seems torn between two fires. Marotta and the company seems to be inclined to change on the bench regardless of the outcome of this season, so the casting for the new coach would have already started. One of the names circulating in the Nerazzurri environment is that of Thomas Tuchel, who remained free after his release at Chelsea. In addition to Inter, however, too Real Madrid (in case of Ancelotti’s farewell), Tottenham (in case of Conte’s farewell), West Ham and also there Roma (in case of farewell to Mourinho) they would be thinking about the German coach.

The other hypothesis at the Nerazzurri would lead to a great comeback: Antonio Conte. According to British sources, Conte would like to return to Italy and there seem to be essentially two possible paths: l’Inter or just his other ex, la Juventus.

🔴⚫ Milan, Luis Enrique’s idea

A little more surprising is the possibility of a farewell between Stephen Pioli and the Milan, also for the extraordinary work done in recent years and which culminated with the victory of the Scudetto last year. Without qualifying until next time Champions LeagueHowever, the chances of a separation would increase.

An idea to replace it would be to Luis Enrique, a coach who was left unemployed after his farewell to the Spanish national team. The coach has already coached in Serie A at Roma where, among other things, he had the opportunity to collaborate with the current Rossoneri director Massara. Milan would gladly evaluate your candidacy as it is consistent with the youth project undertaken so far. However, the only team that has moved for him is theAtletico Madridintent on protecting herself in case of farewell of Simeone.