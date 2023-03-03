Footage of Rasmus Sandino leaving Toronto practice after just learning of his move to Washington is one of the hits of this year’s NHL transfer window. However, hockey experts were particularly interested in a new trend in the behavior of clubs, which leave players out of the lineup even for several weeks with the official justification that these are matters related to the transfer. “It never happened in the NHL. I’ve never experienced that before and I don’t remember something like that happening there,” marvels Martin Pešout in the Příklep program on Sport.cz.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

