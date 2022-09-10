Good first for the Apu Old Wild West. The bianconeri open the A2 Super Cup by winning but suffering in the final against Mantua in the cramped Curtatone gym, confirming the trend that has always seen her victorious in the first phase of the tournament since 2019, that is, since the format was introduced and 28 ( or 27) teams.

Even without an American, Udine proves superior to the Stings, lacking playmaker Palumbo and fighting for a quarter but ending up on the ropes as soon as Boniciolli’s men have raised their defensive intensity. The comeback suffered in the final 15 ‘underlines the fact that we are at the beginning of September, the physical condition is still approximate and, if you pull the plug on the +23, it is difficult to reattach it.

At the start, the Juventus coach shuffles the cards and proposes the quintet made up of Sherrill, Nobile, Gaspardo, Antonutti and Cusin. The locals open the dance with Calzavara, Miles, Cortese, Ross and Thioune. The first 5 minutes portend a walk in Udine: an excellent ball circulation allows you to attack the weak side repeatedly, Antonutti and Gaspardo punish by bringing the Apu to +7 (7-14). Mantua, however, rolls up its sleeves, dragged by the effective Ross, and taking advantage of the soft defense of Udine goes to overtake (24-23) at the first siren. Boniciolli gives a shock, the Apu begins to defend properly and in the second quarter the match is made downhill: triple by Mian, Esposito, Palumbo and Gaspardo, Sherrill attacks the iron repeatedly and Udine flies to +12 (29- 41).

To break the rhythm of the Old Wild West there is an electric blackout that brings darkness for 5 ‘at the sports hall: it would be a joke, but given the expensive bills of the period there is little to laugh about. In reality, Udine continues to dominate the match even after the interruption and the subsequent interval.

In the third period, the APU touches +23 and thinks it has closed the file. The defense becomes rosewater, the Stings are not yet with their heads in the shower and take advantage of it: -12 (54-66) at the third siren to light up dreams of remuntada. Last quarter with the tired teams (in the APU also several ailments for Palumbo, Pellegrino and Esposito), the percentages drop dramatically.

Cortese reopens the games in the final with two triples, 66-72 in the 37th minute. Mussini gives the Apu oxygen, but Calzavara places a bomb from the corner and Miles scores -2 (71-74) with 1 ‘and 20 ”from the end. Bianconeri in full reserve, the Stings have a triple of the possible equal, but Ross takes the iron. A free shot from Sherrill is enough to secure the colon, but what an effort. Wednesday at Carnera against Ferrara it will be good not to pull the plug too soon.