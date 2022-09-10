Home News Incendiary devices in the center of Milan: the moment when the first device burns in via Larga
by admin
You can see the flames on the side of the road. These are the images shot by some passers-by that immortalize the moment when the first incendiary device was burned this morning around 8.30 in via Larga in Milan. An artisanal device formed by a group of dozens of piles assembled together, triggered in front of the offices of Moby Tirrenia and the Lebanese consulate. curated by Ilaria Carra

00:20

