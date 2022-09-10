The Public Health and Hygiene Service of ULSS 7 Pedemontana, in collaboration with the Municipal Administration, has ordered an extraordinary disinfestation for mosquito larvae in an area of ​​the towns of Villaverla and Novoledo. The measure was taken on the basis of the specific regional prevention protocol, after the diagnosis of West Nile infection on two patients both residing in the same area.

The disinfestation will be carried out on Tuesday 13 September, as the bad weather of these days would make an early intervention ineffective, and will affect the public and private areas near the residences of infected patients, who are currently both hospitalized in the Infectious Diseases department of the hospital. of Santorso.

“The summer is about to end but we continue to keep attention also on the front of infections from West Nile – comments the Director General of ULSS 7 Pedemontana Carlo Bramezza – although our territory has maintained a much lower incidence than to other areas. Once again I want to highlight the promptness and professionalism of the operators of the Hygiene and Public Health Service, as well as the importance of collaboration with the Municipal Administration to ensure the necessary promptness of intervention “. The SISP reminds that a vademecum is published on the ULSS 7 Pedemontana website with a series of useful information and advice for the population on the prevention of infection from West Nile, both through a series of individual precautions (such as the use of repellents and long, light-colored clothes) and of an environmental nature (carry out anti-larval treatments in the manholes, avoid stagnant water, apply mosquito nets to the windows).

There are a total of 321 (compared to 283 last week) cases of West Nile registered and confirmed in Veneto, of which 193 of WNF fever (were 161) and 128 (were 122 last week) of the neuroinvasive form. There are 28 confirmed cases in blood donors who are tested before donation. Compared to last week, there have been no new deaths, compared to the 15 cases reported in the previous bulletin. In the Vicenza area, the cases of West Nile are 33, those of Denque 4.

These are the data contained in Bulletin number 9 of the Arbovirosis Surveillance, issued today by the Regional Prevention Directorate. The bulletin also contains the counts of other virosis: Dengue fever records 20 cases (three more), all from foreign countries (Brazil, Cuba, Kenya, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand and Togo). The Toscana Virus rises to 4 cases, reported by the province of Padua and Treviso, while the Zika virus infection records a single case this week in the province of Treviso. Finally, no cases of Chikungunya and Usutu.