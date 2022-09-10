For British intelligence, the Ukrainian counter-offensive launched on September 6 in the south of the Kharkiv region (northeast) took the Russian forces by surprise, while the counter-offensive in the Kherson region (south) continues: with these two operations, the Russian defensive front it is under pressure on both the northern and southern flanks.
Woman killed in Russian raid on Kharkiv, two missiles against Dnipro
A 62-year-old woman died in a Russian raid that hit her home in the village of Nova Vodolaha in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region. This was announced by the governor of the same province, Oleh Synyehubov, quoted by the Kiyv Independent. Meanwhile, in the night, according to the newspaper citing local authorities, two Kh-59 cruise missiles were launched against the city of Dnipro. One was shot down, while the second hit a commercial area without causing casualties.
Orlando: I hope no energy rationing, EU gas price cap is needed
«I hope that energy rationing is not the future prospect: there is a great deal of work on storage but the real great danger linked to rationing are the costs that put companies out of the market. This is why it is very urgent and the selfishness of other EU countries is not admissible, we need a ceiling on gas prices, the possibility of jointly managing the crisis in the EU with common tools as happened with Covid ». The Minister of Labor, Andrea Orlando, said this during his speech on Rtl 102.5. “As far as we are concerned, we also need a large redistribution operation by moving resources from record profits to those sectors in real difficulty and we must also introduce a minimum wage to save hundreds of thousands of people who, with the ongoing inflation increase, would go towards despair », he concludes.
Russian bombs on Donetsk, two civilians killed
Two civilians were killed and five others were injured during yesterday’s Russian bombing in the Ukrainian region of Donetsk (east): the head of the regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, reported on Facebook, according to Ukrinform. “On 9 September the Russians killed two civilians in the Donetsk region: in Bakhmut and Yahidne,” wrote Kyrylenko. Overall, since the invasion began on 24 February, they have been killed in this region 821 civilians and 2.053 they were injured.