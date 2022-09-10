9:01

Orlando: I hope no energy rationing, EU gas price cap is needed

«I hope that energy rationing is not the future prospect: there is a great deal of work on storage but the real great danger linked to rationing are the costs that put companies out of the market. This is why it is very urgent and the selfishness of other EU countries is not admissible, we need a ceiling on gas prices, the possibility of jointly managing the crisis in the EU with common tools as happened with Covid ». The Minister of Labor, Andrea Orlando, said this during his speech on Rtl 102.5. “As far as we are concerned, we also need a large redistribution operation by moving resources from record profits to those sectors in real difficulty and we must also introduce a minimum wage to save hundreds of thousands of people who, with the ongoing inflation increase, would go towards despair », he concludes.