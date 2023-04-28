The Olympic champion had to quit tennis, she found happiness in marathons

Puig, who won gold in singles in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, already made her marathon debut in New York last year. In the past weeks, she managed the starts in Boston and London within seven days.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been this mentally strong playing tennis,” the 29-year-old former tennis player told olympics.com. “How can I push myself and push my limits… When I cross the finish line, I’m like, ‘Okay, where’s the next race? I’m applying,'” she described her feelings.

She completed the New York marathon in 4:32:39, in London she already pushed her maximum to 3:42:04. He wants to start the marathon in Chicago this October, next year he plans to run the remaining two majors in Tokyo and Berlin.