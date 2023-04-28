The most important news of April 28th

In this way, Reutlingen wants to radically reduce its greenhouse gases

Die City drainage Reutlingen has developed a climate adaptation concept. This is also attracting interest elsewhere.

Apartments for 49 refugees are being built in Rottenburg

who on the Gartenstrasse in the direction of the bypass drives past three completely dilapidated buildings just before the intersection with the B28: The houses on Siebenlindenstraße were so far the municipal homeless shelters. Because of the miserable condition – Mayor Hendrik Bednarz spoke of “run-down stalls”, which hardly make decent housing possible anymore. Now accommodation for refugees is to be built there for around 3.5 million euros.

Fair workwear at the UKT

The Tübingen University Hospital currently testing one „Making Kollektion“. A supply chain law is also to be passed across Europe soon – with a comment by Volker Rekittke.

Baptize like the early Christians

Am St. John’s Day offers the evangelical church Baptisms in and on the Neckar – and is thus reminiscent of the early Christian baptismal practice away from the Neckar Festival. There is also a baptismal commemoration service.

Rottenburg adult education center: education as a civil right

Die Rottenburg adult education center has been around for 50 years. At the party, doers and shakers from the very beginning were among the guests.

Temporarily with heat island

The district wants to connect its vocational schools and the district office to the Tübingen district heating network.

Public Prosecutor’s Office: Record number of cases

The Tübingen public prosecutor’s office submitted theirs Annual report for 2022: Investigators are busy with many fraud cases. This leads to more money laundering crimes.

Graduation parties in Tübingen: supervised celebrations?

Dozens of young people in brightly colored sweaters dance exuberantly across Uhlandstrasse. That can only mean one thing: the written Abitur exams are in full swing. After weeks of preparation lifts a load from the hearts of many Tübingen high school graduates. For many, one thing should not be missing when celebrating: alcohol. If the city has its way, the motto this year is “made-to-measure celebrations”. “It is important to us that alcohol is consumed in moderation and that no one is harmed,” said Mayor Daniela Harsch.

Saskia Esken at the SPD reception in Reutlingen

Die SPD party leader and member of the Bundestag Saskia Esken comes on Friday, May 5th, to the annual reception of the Reutlingen SPD. In addition to the work of the federal government, she will present her ideas for the further development of the country and explain how the numerous major challenges can be met in concrete terms. Actors from local politics and the local cultural scene are responsible for the framework design. All interested citizens, associations and clubs from the district are invited to the event. Registration to [email protected]

What’s going on in Tübingen and the surrounding area at the weekend

Book flea market, children’s circus, Club 27. There’s a lot going on in Tübingen on the long weekend before May 1st. Here are our event tips.

Nursing fraud in Mössingen: slipped into fraud with naivety

The judge spoke up lenient judgement: Eleven months imprisonment on probation for both managing directors. This ended the process of care fraud at a Mössinger GmbH.

The Frommenhausen through road has been completely closed since Wednesday.

The through road Frommenhausen becomes extensively renewed. The construction work started on Thursday, as the city administration announced on the same day. They last until September 30th. The through road will be completely closed until then. The construction measures relate to a 260 meter long section and “serve the Improving infrastructure and road safety‘ writes the city government.

In order to keep the disturbance for the citizens low and to increase efficiency, several civil engineering works are planned. The sewer and water pipes are renewed. The old mixed water sewer will be expanded, disposed of and replaced with modern reinforced concrete robust pipes. Stadtwerke Rottenburg partially replaces the water pipes and completely renews the house connection pipes. So far, the power supply in this area has been provided via roof stands.

This will be done in the course of the underground and pipeline work Electricity network modernized and laid underground. At the same time, broadband will be laid in the resulting lines. The walkway will also be renewed along the entire length of the pipeline trench. Finally, the asphalt base course and top layer of the through road will be renovated and repaired.

There are replacement bus stops in Dietweg. Traffic will be diverted via Bieringen and Wachendorf.

