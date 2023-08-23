FAS out of the Copa Centroamericana after overwhelming defeat against Olimpia

The history of FAS in the Concacaf Central American Cup ended this Tuesday. But it began to take place on the 9th of this month when they fell 2-1 against Xelajú. Then came the biggest slap in the face against Real Estelí, a week ago, with cards of 0-2. Thus, the defeat against Olimpia by 2-4 was only a sad and faded climax.

Now, in the regional contest, he must go to Panama next week for a paper game against Independiente. The tigers are last in their group with no points.

In the FAS folder now only a thank you for participating appears, which only exacerbates the administrative and sports crisis of the associates, who in less than 48 hours must play against Fuerte San Francisco for the local tournament.

Three minutes had been played when Olimpia opened the account in the match. Jorge Benguché did his thing in the ocelot area to make it 0-1 in favor of the Hondurans. With the spirit of a true 9, the catracho sent her to save with a superb touch of the ball.

After that, FAS had to match the cantons in the legs of Kevin Reyes, but he abused the individual game and could not finish.

FAS was able to have the ball with Dustin Corea, but couldn’t give that last touch to score. But when the associates were basting his football, the second of the meringues arrived. Carlos Pineda was encouraged with a shot from long distance, to beat Kevin Carabantes, at 37 ‘.

Thus, FAS was able to discount until minute 42 with a header from Dustin Corea, who sent it to a corner of the lions’ arch.

Upon returning from the break, FAS was going to score 2-2, at 50′. The Ecuadorian Joao Plata arrived for the tie.

Silver was on the rise in his soccer with the associates. It was one of those who had the ball to take it to the area of ​​​​the Olympic team.

But when FAS was looking for the third, Kevin López’s goal came, at 72 ‘in a false start by Carabantes for the 2-3 in favor of Olimpia. The final 2-4 reached 87’ through Benguché, in a weak mark by the Santaneco defender, Édson Meléndez.

