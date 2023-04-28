Alizzz, Jimena Amarillo and more among the novelties of Sonorama Ribera

After having announced a list of around fifty names at the end of last year and later adding to the very Wilcohe Sonorama Ribera announces a new batch of sixty-three artists to be added to its next edition.

The next edition of Sonorama Riberawhich will be held from August 9 to 13 in Aranda de Dueroalready has a very long list of names that will delight fans of pop rock, indie, rap and even new urban sounds.

Among these sixty-three novelties we will find Alizzz, Dillom, Jimena Yellow, Thunder, Ambkor, Dudi, Walls, Kitai, Sidonie, The Parrots And a long etcetera. We recommend that you visit the official website of the festival www.sonoramaribera.com to discover all the news and, incidentally, take a good look at a whole poster that had already announced names like those of Carlos Sadness, Carolina Durante, El Drogas, Cupid, Corizonas, Amaral, Los Enemigos, La Pegatina, La La Love You, Iván Ferreiro, Ginebras and many more. To all this is added the polenta partya reference party in Latin America that comes to Spain for the first time to make the whole festival dance.

On the other hand, Aranda de Duero aspires to be a Creative City of Music by Unesco. This citizen initiative, financed by Sonorama Ribera, will present this candidacy based on the great popular musical cultural legacy of the city. The objective of this initiative is for Aranda de Duero to become part of the network of more than 200 creative cities that are spread throughout the world, around 50 of them related to music.

