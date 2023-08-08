Home » The only threat to Pilsen! Experts are not worried about Victoria in the Conference League
The only threat to Pilsen! Experts are not worried about Victoria in the Conference League

Plzeň will play against the Maltese team Gzira in the third preliminary round of the Conference League already on Thursday, and on paper this opponent should not represent a major problem for Viktoria. The experts in the Přímák show on Sport.cz agreed on that. “The biggest mistake would be if Pilsen underestimated the opponent. But I stand behind the fact that she is a clear favorite and her quality should be clearly shown during the two matches,” coach Stanislav Levý is convinced.

