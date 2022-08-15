Xi’an News Network News On the evening of August 11, the 17th Shaanxi Provincial Games ended successfully at the Yulin Sports Center Gymnasium. The Xi’an sports delegation created the best results in the history since participating in the Provincial Games, and finally won the first place in the “three” total points of the gold medal table and medal table. Among the Xi’an team for the Provincial Games, there is a particularly dazzling force. They are the athletes from the education system of Lianhu District.

In the case of falling behind 0-3, the young women’s football players of Hongguang Road Primary School remained in danger, fought tenaciously, and became more and more courageous. They scored 4 goals in a row, and reversed the host Yulin team 4-3 to win the championship, defending the title and representing the Xi’an delegation. Get a precious gold medal.

“The hammer in our hands is our dream. Every time I throw it, I make it fly higher and fall further.” Yang Yifei, Lei Shuqi and Lou Yiyang from No. 70 Middle School won the men’s group B hammer team. The champion said excitedly.

An Songhua, Fu Bohao and Mao Kangru from the Far East Primary School rode the wind and waves and fought bravely in the swimming competition, and achieved good results of 4 gold and 2 silver, which is very exciting…

In this Provincial Games, a total of 41 students from the Lianhu District Education System won the selection process and represented Xi’an. They are not afraid of strong players and work hard. After 5 days of competition, they won a total of 18 gold medals, 11 silver medals, and 7 bronze medals. Completion of the competition mission.

In recent years, the education system of Lianhu District has fully implemented the “Opinions on Comprehensively Strengthening and Improving School Sports Work in the New Era” and “Opinions on Deepening the Integration of Sports and Education to Promote the Healthy Development of Young People”. “Double reduction” is effective. In 2020, the Lianhu District Education Bureau and the School of Physical Education of Shaanxi Normal University jointly established the “Lianhu District Full-cycle Sports and Health Teaching Research and Practice Center”, which regularly invites experts, full-time and part-time teaching and research staff to carry out research, lectures, teacher training and other activities. Comprehensively build a full-cycle sports health education system covering large, middle, small and young children, covering physical education classroom teaching, community activities, professional training, sports social life, health awareness and behavior. At the same time, relying on “double reduction” and after-school services, various sports club activities such as football, basketball, track and field are vigorously carried out on each campus, and a new model of “double promotion” education has been formed in which “clubs promote interest and professionalism promotes achievements”. .

At present, the district has 45 national youth campus football characteristic schools, 2 national youth basketball characteristic schools, and one national youth volleyball characteristic school. In 2017, Lianhu District was named as a national youth campus football pilot area. In 2021, it successfully established the national youth campus football “Gypsophila” training camp, established the only district-level shooting and archery events in Northwest China, and organized and hosted the Shaanxi Province Middle School. The laser shooting (online) competition for primary school students has sent a large number of sports reserve talents to high-level professional teams and sports schools.

Xi’an Newspaper All-Media Reporter Wang Yan, Correspondent Lai Shui