The Opava basketball players will play in the Champions League for the second time

Coach Petr Czudek’s men have only appeared in the Champions League so far in 2018/19, when they scored two victories in 14 matches in the eight-man group and finished last. In the past two seasons, they failed to qualify.

Vice-champion Děčín has the right to start in it this year. Nymburk and Pardubice are among the participants of the FIBA ​​Europe Cup.

In the Champions League will appear, for example, the Spanish clubs Málaga, Tenerife and Murcia, whose jersey is worn by the Czech representative David Jelínek, Bonn, Dijon and PAOK Thessaloniki.

