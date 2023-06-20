Home » The Opava basketball players will play in the Champions League for the second time
Sports

The Opava basketball players will play in the Champions League for the second time

by admin
The Opava basketball players will play in the Champions League for the second time

Coach Petr Czudek’s men have only appeared in the Champions League so far in 2018/19, when they scored two victories in 14 matches in the eight-man group and finished last. In the past two seasons, they failed to qualify.

Vice-champion Děčín has the right to start in it this year. Nymburk and Pardubice are among the participants of the FIBA ​​Europe Cup.

In the Champions League will appear, for example, the Spanish clubs Málaga, Tenerife and Murcia, whose jersey is worn by the Czech representative David Jelínek, Bonn, Dijon and PAOK Thessaloniki.

See also  Rizza closes seventh in the final B of K4

You may also like

Euro 2024: Germany in crisis, new friendly defeat...

After 2 warm-up matches, the Men’s Football Asian...

World federation is about to end

Birmingham Classic results: Katie Boulter loses to Zhu...

Mattia Zaccagni and Chiara Nasti fairytale wedding –...

Sadílek persuaded Černý to let him take the...

Austria defeats Sweden in European Championship qualifiers

Chen Yufei: If you want to win, you...

Hélias Millerioux: “The Nuptse, an imperishable memory”

Republic of Ireland U21s v Kuwait U22s: Jim...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy