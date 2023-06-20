Juventus, is made for the return of Milik. He expects a response from Rabiot

The Juventus signs the first signing of his summer market session: it is the confirmation of Arkadiusz Milik, on loan from Marseille last season and author of 9 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions. Today, Tuesday 20 June, was decisive: 6 million euros to the French club plus one bonus for the definitive arrival. The black and white club he had not exercised the right of redemption clause of the former Napoli, but he immediately got to work with the French club to bring him back under the Mole. The same type of operation, but with roles reversed, defined with Tottenham for the sale of Kulusevski.

Rabiot renewal: a response from the player is awaited

Besides Milik, another priority for Juventus is to understand what they will decide to do Adrien Rabiot: expects a response from the player and the mother-agent on annual renewal proposal advanced by the Bianconeri. An answer that could already arrive within the deadline of this week. If the former PSG does not renew, the Bianconeri would go to a similar profile such as Frattesi o Milinkovic-Savic: Lazio ask for the Serbian 40 million, at the moment there have been no concrete offers but only requests for information from Juve and Inter. For the role of right winger, however, other leads beyond Castagne are explored for which the negotiation could materialize.

