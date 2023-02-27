After a period of forced interruption, the Panini Tour: an event that has always been synonymous with aggregation and socializing in which fans and collectors interact with each other in an exciting game experience, challenge and exchange of stickers from the 2022-2023 Calciatori Collection.



Industree Communication Hub, historical partner of Panini in organizing the event, returns to support the company in the management of “Panini Tour 2023”: from the conception of the game dynamics and the communication system to the design of the structures, up to the operational and logistic management, the common goal is to fill the most beautiful squares in Italy with games and fun.

First stage of “Panini Tour 2023” was Lecce, on February 25th and 26th, and the Tour will continue for another 5 consecutive weekends in the squares of Naples, Rome, Florence, Genoa and Milan. There are many novelties in this edition, from the certification of completion of the Album with the name of the city where the official stamp is affixed to the presence of the Disney Sandwiches world. In fact, at each stage, an official Disney cartoonist will be present who will lead a drawing workshop for children and teenagers dedicated to Mickey Mouse and his friends.

In addition, starting this year there will be the possibility of buying publishing products from the Panini world directly in the square, thanks to the presence of the traveling newsstand Panini Road Store.

After the long forced stop due to the pandemic, an important season of events for Industree Brand Entertainment: the Industry Communication Hub unit dedicated to Brand Events and Entertainment Format has 5 new major events scheduled in Italy in the coming weeks.