Now it’s all about listening jingles from the Championsbar talk about which is better between this and thatopposingpredictions on the road of Istanbul and a forbidden dream in the shape of a cup. Then in a week of vigil and the other passed between cloudsthere would also be a small detail: a championship to play. Almost a nuisance. But the future depends on this: MilanInter e Roma they dream of winning the cup, but in doing so they seriously risk losing it. In the sense of not qualifying right next year. The Champions race is complete stranded. In the last 10 days, only the Lazio had an excellent performance (21 points), followed by Juve (19); Inter and Roma are still at 16, they have left practically half of the available points on the field, the Milan he collected just 11. Confirming a championship mediocreperhaps the worst in recent years, where behind the Napoli there is absolute nothingness, the latter seem to compete to see who does worse. In particular Milan, Inter and Roma, the best equipped in the absence of the penalized Juve. They should have mortgage for some time now the three good places for Europe that counts. And instead they trudge, they waste occasions, they lose repeat races. Maybe it’s not a coincidence.

Milan, Inter and Roma are also the most kidnapped teams since dream European, which no one believed possible at the beginning of the season, and instead materialized thanks to merit and luck in the last few weeks. A semi-final of the Champions League e Europa League: an almost historic goal, within reach, just 180 minutes away, against an opponent affordable. Napoli is also in the same situation, but egSpalletti & Co. there are no opponents this year either pressures. Juve, paradoxically, precisely in the situation of uncertainty in which it finds itself (il -15 under the judgethe other possible sanction coming for the salary maneuver), play in a bubble where Allegri he was good at isolating his own Boys. For others it’s different: the quarters and the view of what’s next are one vertigo to lose your head. And indeed they have somewhat lost it.

Too much there disappointment in Italy for a championship below expectations, too much enthusiasm for the path European. Matter of motivations. The fact is that since they had the certainty that the Scudetto had vanished (let’s say from the end of January, when the Napoli took off definitively), the Milanese have completely given up. With just two victories in the latest cinquethey are two teams almost adrift, as also confirmed in the last one weekend: the Rossoneri lost badly a Udinethe nerazzurri – net of the usual polemiche Var – were authors of the umpteenth insufficient performance against the Juventus. And a similar argument partly applies to the Romatra derby, Sassuolo and even earlier Cremona. But so is the ride Champions it is very open, there Lazio is second, theAtalanta. And it will be even more complicated if the Juve should the points be returned qualification: someone really risks being left out.

In some ways it would also be incomprehensibleif it wasn’t unjustifiable. And not just for the usual rhetoric of soccer players e coaches overpaid, who cannot afford to not find those figures reasons. But because any football enthusiast knows today what the qualification in the Champions League: fourth place is the real minimum goal of any squad, even more important than a Scudetto for the future of a club. The cup is a nice dreambut also dangerous: as much as the draw has been favourable, the chances of winning it remain minimal. The plan could work for the Romawhich has a cleared highway to the final and can enter into Champions even winning theEuropa Leaguebut it’s still a gamble. All better stick with the down to earth in the championship, rather than with his head in the clouds of the cups. They risk waking up in a nightmare.

Twitter: @lVendemiale