It is unlikely that, on World Water Day, the community of the Tejares del Libertador neighborhood denounces that they have not had water for almost three months.

By: Harinton De Armas U.

Today marks the world water day, as a means to focus attention on the importance of this vital resource for humanity. However, for many communities of Santa Martatalking about water seems to be an endless nightmare.

Each tank truck they buy costs 150,000 pesos, and it only fills three pools.

Until the writing of THE REPORTERa complaint came from the community of the neighborhood New Tejares del Libertadorthe residents of this sector denounce that for more than three months they have not received a single drop of water, but the receipt arrives on time.

The residents of the Tejares del Libertados sector, showing the receipts that arrive on time.



sonia jimenez, a resident of the sector, stated that water is not reaching the pipes, “and although we stayed up all night to put the pumps on, they do not pull any of the precious liquid, the despair of not having water has been so great that we had to call Essmar for tank trucks, that cost 150,000 pesos and only fill three pools that last a week. Last month we spent 200 thousand per house and to that add the receipt that arrives on time.

Each house has a motor pump to access the precious liquid, but even so the water does not arrive.

It does not seem unfair that we are experiencing this situation in a neighborhood that had the privilege of having water but that the entities we have now, such as the Essmar, Being this the company that has affected us the most at the moment, it does not solve our water problem”

In addition, Jaime Rivadeneiraalso a resident of the same neighborhood, pointed out that the company Essmar “must correct the situation we live in this and many neighborhoods of Santa Marta, it is unfair and scoundrel that without having water in our pools and pipes we receive the receipt every month.”

Let’s hope that the Essmar company will rule on these complaints that citizens make in the World Water Day.