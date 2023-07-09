“The parenthesis of national unity for the Paris 2024 Games is far from certain”

Ground. Sport. ” Finally ! “, some will say. If the countdown for the last year before the start of the Olympic Games will not start until July 26, the time is now for practical work for the Organizing Committee of the Games. As of July 9, the Paris 2024 teams must carry out the first operational tests – the « test events » (“test events”) – with the organization of competitions at certain Olympic venues.

It is an international sailing event, until July 16 in Marseilles, which marks the start of this key phase of the preparation for the Games – it should make it possible to make some adjustments, if necessary. In August, open water swimming, triathlon and archery will follow in Paris, or even rowing and canoeing in Vaires-sur-Marne (Seine-et-Marne).

For the actors of Paris 2024, this could constitute a parenthesis in a heavy context and nourishing many questions. Like the one that arose with the urban riots: if such a crisis happened again in a year, what would happen? Could security be ensured when the means necessary for the Games are not yet in place? Would the Olympics be maintained?

Before these riots, it was the possibility of seeing the protest movement resurgence of the pension reform – carried on social networks through the keyword “No withdrawal, no Olympics” – which raised questions. They remain relevant. Just like those relating to the closure of the budget for the organization of the Games or the capacity of transport in the Ile-de-France region to be there.

Support for the Games has declined

And then there is this sword of Damocles above Paris 2024: does the organization of the Games not risk being hit by investigations for illegal taking of interests, embezzlement of public funds, favoritism and concealment? of favoritism, opened by the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) and targeting the Managing Director, Etienne Thobois, and the Executive Director of Operations, Edouard Donnelly?

“Serene”. ” No worries “… On all these subjects, the official discourse aims to be reassuring. Everything would be fine, in short. An element of language is recurrent, particularly with regard to the social context: the Games are only a year away and should constitute a parenthesis of national unity.

Still, the latter is far from certain. French support for the Games has declined: 58% consider this to be a good thing, i.e. 11 points less in three months (18 points less in eighteen months), according to an Odoxa poll carried out on June 21 and 22, immediately after the searches carried out, at the request of the PNF, at the headquarters of Paris 2024 and Solideo, the delivery company for the Olympic works.

