Art, banks, madness are all Angelika’s demons. “She lived in the car since October”

VENICE – The eyes are covered by a black band and the surname has a dotted initial. But the headline in large letters in the Bild reveals a disturbing detail about Angelika Hütter: “The driver of death had been living in her Audi since October”. Nine months spent in that black car around Southern Europe, says the popular German newspaper, perhaps to escape the demons that since autumn seemed to be pursuing her: «She wanted to travel, see different countries, meet people. But her dream of freedom on Thursday ended in catastrophe.’

SPORT, STUDIES AND WORK

These were certainly not the news about the young woman, when she was 15 years old and a promise of athletics, a student of the Comenius Gymnasium in Deggendorf. At the indoor championships in southern Bavaria in February 2007, the girl competed in the sprint: 8.43 seconds over 60 metres. «Because of the numerous false starts in this first intermediate heat – reported the chronicles from the Olympiapark in Munich, which we translate from the German – all the remaining competitors were very restless. Unfortunately Angelika Hütter also did not start well and therefore she was unable to reach the final. However, it could be said that she performed excellently at this competition. You had to settle for 18th place out of 63 participants ».

However, more than sport, art was his true passion. After high school, the girl had enrolled in the Design course at the Salzburg Fachhochschule in Austria, for the degree and master’s degree in the multimedia sector, also spending a semester of study at the University of Technology of Auckland in New Zealand. From there she entered the world of work, always in the field of creativity but each time as a precarious one: intern for six months each in two agencies in Munich between 2011 and 2015, graphic designer for five months in a studio in Grafenau and for others three in a workshop in Passau in 2018, web designer for two months in Deggendorf in 2019. Finally, since January 2020, she has been a freelancer with her company Birkenweiss Designs: media, communication, graphics, brand design, craftsmanship, illustration. «For me, art means the courage to be different», she explained on her website, in which she showed her works which in parallel she also relaunched on the related social channels.

CREATIONS AND RAGE

Here then are the industrial sketches and the animated installations, the drawings in children’s books and both paper and digital wedding invitations, the still lifes in acrylic and the colorful watercolors on canvas (“I’m improving”, he welcomed on Facebook), but also the creation of silver jewelery and the recycling of furnishing items, such as the basket that became a sofa and the knitted chair backs, “for sale” on Instagram.

With Covid, time of lockdown and leavening (“Here is my bread for the world“, was the description of two homemade loaves of bread), something must have changed, re-reading the annotations of that period now. Confidences on the difficulty of making himself understood, given his propensity for the use of metaphors: «Some people have a problem with me because I communicate very little verbally – or incorrectly – or not at all. Sometimes (not always!) no answer is an answer. Or, in the case of non-verbal communication, no gaze is also a gaze». Reflections on the impact of the pandemic on his own processing: «Instead of uncreative stock images I prefer artistic photos and fantastic illustrations that are different and attract attention! The coronavirus has already taken a lot from our culture…».

The last intervention on the themes of art dates back to October 2022, that is when Angelika Hütter began to live in a car. That decision was followed by a long silence, until the rambling posts of last February. For example, at that moment the photo of an express courier dressed in brown, who rides around the city on a tricycle in order to contain air pollution, was enough to unleash her anger: «Unfortunately, these gentlemen are not so well developed . Here the trucks are placed in the hall and then really pushed on the gas!! What do I say? Even the Nazis are brown. And the Nazis gassed people too.” Disconnected thoughts, so as to leave a friend of hers perplexed: “Eh … what?”. Or the uncoordinated sentences about credit institutions: «Beware you Nazis. Unfortunately, banks in Germany are not safe!! They want all your data, mobile number, address, email. But be careful if the data needs to be changed or it is said that the place of residence no longer exists because you are traveling abroad?! Oh, let’s just pretend the password is suddenly different!!! No notebook can keep up!”

MENTAL HEALTH

Words at least apparently devoid of a logical thread. Which, moreover, might not even have a great meaning for the 31-year-old, judging by the question she publicly posed a couple of years ago: “Where is the line between sanity and insanity and who defines it?”. Closing the gallery of her images is a shot taken on February 27, 2023, which immortalizes three kites circling in the sky above a palm tree, accompanied by a rather cryptic caption: “The mother of dragons”. Since then, only a flurry of insults from web users, posted in the last few hours in a crescendo of indignation: «Did you commit the triple murder in Italy? Murderer!».

