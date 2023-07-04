Home » “The parties are negotiating.” Boston Celtics-Jaylen Brown, the updates
Jaylen Brown is eligible for a $270 million supermax extension to five years with the Boston Celtics this offseason, but no deal has been reached so far.

“The parties are negotiating,” Brian Windhorst said on Sports Center. “Obviously this is a very important and delicate agreement. I know there is interest on both sides to get something done. I expect us to move in that direction.

“One thing to point out: if Jaylen Brown gets an extension on this contract for one year. For any contract. He cannot be traded for one year. For any type of contract. It is forbidden to exchange it. So the Celtics probably want to make sure all of their deals are done before they go through this.”

Windhorst was asked to explain why he described the situation as “sensitive”.

“I think it will wrap up, but he’s entitled to up to 35 percent of the salary cap, but he doesn’t necessarily have to get it. The Celtics can negotiate on this one. They can trade on the player option. They can negotiate on several things… There are aspects within the agreement that need to be negotiated.”

