The patient, who cannot have intercourse due to the size of his genital organ, claims 67,600 euros from the Murcian Health Service

A patient who suffered a six centimeters shortening of the penis after the operation that was performed to correct its curvature and that, in addition, he cannot have intercourse because of the size in which it has been claimed compensation of 67,600 euros to the Murcian Health Service (SMS) for medical malpractice.

In his lawsuit, the patient assures that he has been a victim of the care received at the Cartagena hospital where the surgical intervention was carried out, since previously Nobody warned him of the risks he was assuming with it and that they have been, he assures, “a real ordeal.”

And he adds that in addition to all this, a erectile dysfunction and the operation has not served either to avoid the pain that he suffers during the erection.

The claim has been submitted to the mandatory opinion of the Legal Council of the Region of Murcia (CJRM), that it has ruled against its estimate by declaring that there is no causal relationship between the alleged damage and the operation of public services, necessary for the patrimonial responsibility of the Administration to arise.

Comment that advisory body that Throughout the different consultations to which he attended, he was informed about the possibility of shortening the penisas it is a situation that occurs in a large number of cases of interventions for the correction of penile curvature.

The claimant also referred in his request for compensation to the frustration he suffered when, referred by the Murcian Health and after many vicissitudes, He went to the La Fe hospital in Valencia and was told that his situation was irreversible and that the shortening of the virile member had no possible solution.