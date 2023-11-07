Home » The perfect overhead kick, this is how the 15-year-old Camarda (Milan) hit the PSG goal – Corriere TV
Sports

The perfect overhead kick, this is how the 15-year-old Camarda (Milan) hit the PSG goal – Corriere TV

by admin
The perfect overhead kick, this is how the 15-year-old Camarda (Milan) hit the PSG goal – Corriere TV

Success for Milan Primavera on the fourth day of Youth League group F

Precious success for Milan Primavera on the fourth day of Youth League group F. The Rossoneri led by Ignazio Abate beat PSG 3-2 after wasting a two-goal advantage gained after just 10 minutes (Nsiala-Makengo and then Camarda scored) and finding the winning goal in the 94th minute with Sia, the third in four matches: Milan thus moves to first place (which guarantees direct access to the round of 16) overtaking Borussia Dortmund.

November 7, 2023 – Updated November 7, 2023, 6:25 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  The study: Milan produces more with Bennacer and Tomori

You may also like

The Chinese Billiards World Championship and 2024 Snooker...

Tennis: Thiem eliminated in Metz after fight

The Unbreakable Friendship Between Lionel Messi and Sergio...

Here are the causes of Leclerc’s accident in...

New Pairing Peng Cheng/Wang Lei Lead China’s Pairs...

Cuba’s Performance at the Pan American Games: A...

A pro-Palestine post (later removed) and others against...

Chinese National Speed Skating Team Aims High for...

a departure almost “behind closed doors” for the...

Controversy Surrounds Ángelo Campos’ Gesture at Universitario vs....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy