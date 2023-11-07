The perfect overhead kick, this is how the 15-year-old Camarda (Milan) hit the PSG goal – Corriere TV

Success for Milan Primavera on the fourth day of Youth League group F

Precious success for Milan Primavera on the fourth day of Youth League group F. The Rossoneri led by Ignazio Abate beat PSG 3-2 after wasting a two-goal advantage gained after just 10 minutes (Nsiala-Makengo and then Camarda scored) and finding the winning goal in the 94th minute with Sia, the third in four matches: Milan thus moves to first place (which guarantees direct access to the round of 16) overtaking Borussia Dortmund.

November 7, 2023 – Updated November 7, 2023, 6:25 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X

