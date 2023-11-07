Home » Challenge against guardianship that supported Jorge Agudelo’s candidacy was transferred to the Superior Court
Challenge against guardianship that supported Jorge Agudelo’s candidacy was transferred to the Superior Court

The Fourth Circuit Labor Court approved the challenge against the guardianship ruling that supports Jorge Agudelo Apreza as a candidate for mayor of Santa Marta.

According to the document order issued by the Fourth Labor Court of the Santa Marta Circuit, the Public Ministry and the joint plaintiffs requested an addition of the sentence, which occurred on October 26, 2023. The parties involved in this matter were notified on October 31, 2023.

The interveners, Jesús María Henriquez and Migel Ignacio Martínez Olano, the National Electoral Council, the National Registry of Civil Status, Diego Sanchez and the Public Ministry, presented written objections against the ruling within the term.

The case will be sent to the Labor Chamber of the Superior Court so that the challenge process can be completed through the Tyba distribution system.

