Home » The RESA 2023 Study: Transparency and Improvement in Private Healthcare Sector
Health

The RESA 2023 Study: Transparency and Improvement in Private Healthcare Sector

by admin
The RESA 2023 Study: Transparency and Improvement in Private Healthcare Sector

An analysis by the consulting firm Iqvia of more than 500 private health centers provides transparency into the care data of the private healthcare sector. The data from the RESA 2023 Study of health outcome indicators in private healthcare were presented this morning, offering a comprehensive look at the performance and efficiency of private health centers.

Juan Abarca, president of the IDIS foundation, highlighted the importance of measuring and analyzing data to drive improvement. “Because, if something is not measured, it does not improve,” he said.

The study, presented by Martha Villanueva, general director of the IDIS Foundation, and Nicolas Guerra, general director of IMQ clinics, encompassed a broad range of indicators and evaluated over 500 private health centers. This year’s edition included more than 100 indicators, with 30 of them being new, that analyzed the performance of 130 private hospitals, 120 outpatient centers, and 311 assisted reproduction centers.

The findings of the study, conducted by the consulting firm IQVIA, showed that private healthcare has been able to adapt and respond to the needs, maintaining a representative sample and exponential growth of centers and indicators since the reports began in 2012.

The study also revealed improvements in accessibility to emergency care and a decrease in average hospital stays to 2.9 days. Additionally, the data reflected a low prevalence of complications and associated mortality in private healthcare, with the vast majority of indicators showing complication rates close to 0%.

The study also included analysis of specific indicators in eight clinical processes, showcasing the capacity of private healthcare to manage complex medical cases effectively.

See also  Correction to the Corona mask study: Cochrane admits mistakes - knowledge

Villanueva emphasized the importance of continuous improvement, transparency, and competitiveness between centers to foster advancement in the private healthcare sector.

Overall, the results of the RESA 2023 Study demonstrated significant progress in health indicators, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The data provides a valuable resource for patients and healthcare professionals to make informed decisions and continue driving improvement in private healthcare.

You may also like

Immobile goal king, Sarri celebrates

Anxiety, Depression, and Stress: Accelerating Risk Factors for...

Palliative care: known to Italians, but incomplete activations

Understanding Anxiety: Turning Fear into Allyship

Rheumatoid arthritis, also pay attention to the lungs

The Impact of Contraceptive Pills on Women’s Brain...

Doctors on strike on 5 December against the...

Exploring the Intersection of Artificial Intelligence and Bioethics:...

will it be possible to continue to guarantee...

The Silent Epidemic: How Stress Affects Our Health

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy