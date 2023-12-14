Typography matters: Our environment determines how we perceive type

Monotype

Berlin (ots/PRNewswire)

A neuroscientific study by Monotype suggests that font styles evoke different emotional responses depending on which country we live in. The study breaks down insights from eight countries: Australia, France, Germany, Japan, Portugal, Spain, Great Britain and the USA.

Together with Neurons, a research institution for applied neuroscience, Monotype is continuously investigating the emotional impact of type in branding. The current results now show that responses to different fonts vary significantly from country to country – depending on cultural context and geographical location.

These are the key results across all regions:

Dynamic serifs: Serif fonts such as Cotford convey honesty and quality. Cultural associations with serifs make them a compelling choice for brands looking to evoke these emotions. Humanistic Sans Serifs: Fonts like FS Jack can suggest innovation and distinction. Rooted in calligraphy, FS Jack’s design often evokes emotional responses associated with prominence and innovation.Geometric Sans Serifs: Fonts like Gilroy Bold are associated with honesty and clarity, which is why these or Similar fonts are particularly suitable for conveying these characteristics – especially for longer messages. Font size, color and spacing are factors that influence the perception of font.

These are the key results in each region:

Font preferences and emotional associations varied significantly across languages ​​and language families. This provides valuable insights for brands, creatives and public institutions.Respondents in English-speaking countries such as Australia, the UK and the US showed a preference for distinctive features in fonts.France, Portugal and Spain – regions with a rich history in print and a fast Emergence of movable fonts in Europe significantly favor the soulful, classic serif style of fonts like Cotford. While the sans-serif font FS Jack Regular scored best for conveying trust in all seven other countries surveyed, Cotford scored best in Germany for relatability relies on trust.Gothic, low-contrast, humanistic fonts work excellently in Japan to convey innovation.High-contrast fonts that maintain a traditional brushstroke feel are considered trustworthy in Japanese design.

“The differences in results for the UK and France show us how two geographically close cultures can have very different reactions to typography and language,” says Damien Collot, creative type director at Monotype in France. “For brands and companies that “For those creating advertising campaigns, and institutions running public campaigns, a research-based understanding of how responses to font choices vary across regions and languages ​​is critical to potentially enabling deeper and more meaningful interaction with audiences.”

When creativity meets science

Since 2021, Monotype has been exploring the hidden power of fonts on our emotional responses, as well as the ways in which they convey emotions, shape perceptions, and influence brand identities. The latest insights provide brands with sound guidance to better tailor brand strategies and creative adaptations for different regions.

Monotype’s latest research into the cultural perception of fonts aims to encourage brands, companies and public institutions to think beyond colors and logos. Because the emotional power of writing is a crucial tool for building memorable, appealing and effective messages and campaigns. “Everyone brings their own history and personal perceptions to a font,” explains Phil Garnham, executive creative director at Monotype. “But what’s fascinating is that our research shows that these perceptions are, at least in part, influenced by our culture, our history and our Language is regionally influenced. We will continue to expand and diversify our research program with Neurons and expect to gain further insights into the complex, nuanced and endlessly fascinating interplay of writing and emotion.”

All data was collected by Monotype and Neurons through a series of surveys and studies with a total of 1,957 participants. In countries that use Latin fonts, three contrasting fonts were tested, including FS Jack, Gilroy and Cotford. In Japan, the tested fonts included DNP Shuei Mincho, Shorai Sans, and Tazugane Gothic. Three types of stimuli were examined, including single words, sentences containing those words, and sentences incorporating a token. Respondents rated these combinations using a range of emotional metrics such as sincerity, memorability, trustworthiness and confidence.

You can find out more about the profound influence of typography on the success of brands here: Typography Matters.

About Monotype: Monotype provides design, technology and expertise to develop authentic and impactful brand identities. The company works with leading foundries to deliver the most comprehensive library of high-quality fonts in the world. More information at Monotype. Follow Monotype on XInstagram and LinkedIn.

Monotype is a trademark of Monotype Imaging Inc. registered with the US Patent and Trademark Office and may be registered in certain other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2299885/tmp_98e19a89_5c01_49b1_9a30_a252687d8206.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1741762/Monotype__Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/de/pressemitteilungen/typografie-matters-unsere-umgebung-bestimmt-wie-wir-schrift-wahrnehmen-302014342.html

Original content from: Monotype, transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Facebook

X

