The places of Leonardo da Vinci in Lombardy they are magical, a mix of nature, art and technology that illuminate the greatness of the Italian genius.

To organize an excursion on foot or by bike, you can follow in the footsteps of Leonardo da Vincivisiting i places in Lombardy where he lived and left part of his genius among works of art, engineering solutions, drawings and sketches. Tuscan by origin, Leonardo moved to Milano in 1492, where he was a guest at the court of Louis the Moor until 1499. Monument symbol of political power in Milan, the Sforza Castle it was one of the largest civil works on which Leonardo worked.

In the Trivulziana Library is located the Trivulziano code, which deals especially with military and religious architecture. In the Ambrosian Libraryhowever, is guarded the Codex Atlanticus, the world‘s largest collection of drawings and autograph writings by Leonardo. In Milan, don’t miss the Leonardo da Vinci National Museum of Science and Technologythe largest science and technology museum in Italy.

Don’t forget The Last Supperthe last supper kept in the Church of Santa Maria Delle Grazie. Leaving Milan you will be able to discover a dense network of itineraries in which the Tuscan master has brought his knowledge and you will be able to organize excursions to Leonardo’s places in Lombardy.

The places of Leonardo da Vinci in Lombardy, to visit on foot or by bike

We offer you the places that Leonardo da Vinci visited in the lifetime during his stay in Lombardy. He gave this region his genius, thanks to meticulous studies, engineering works and works of art, capable of attracting millions of visitors.

Here are the 6 places of Leonardo in Lombardy:

1. Naviglio Grande

2. “Leonardo’s path” along the Adda river

3. Valsassina and Val Brembana

4. Pavia

5. They lived

6. Mantua

1. Leonardo’s places in Lombardy: Naviglio Grande

Il Naviglio Grande is a navigable canal in Lombardy, the construction of which began in 1177 and ended in 1272, for a length of almost 50 km. It comes from Ticino near tornado (municipality of Lonate Pozzolo), about 23 kilometers south of Sixth Kalendsnear Castellana, and ends in Porta Ticinese dock a Milano.

Naviglio Grande is the most important of the Milanese canals and was the first engineering work of this kind to be built in Europe, allowing the transport development, trades e agriculture. In particular the Naviglio Grande was also there favorite waterway of the dukes to move comfortably from the castle of Milan to the other residences of the court.

Leonardo da Vinci he is not the author of the Navigli, but during his stay in Milan he studied them, planning extensions. Along the banks of the canal or in the areas immediately next to this waterway, villas and country estates of the Milanese nobility were built since the fifteenth century and some of these buildings were decorated with Leonardo motifs.

2. Leonardo in Lombardy: “Path of Leonardo” along the Adda river

If you want to retrace the places of Leonardo Da Vinci, along the Adda you will find the “Path of Leonardo”. Leonardo’s passage in this area is due to the task that Ludovico il Moro, Lord of Milan, entrusted him with to solve the problem of navigation on the Adda from Lake Como to Milan. You can start from Sanctuary of the Madonna del Bosco Of Imbersago (LC), arriving at the nearby Romanesque church of SS. Gotthard and Colombanolocated in Arlate.The building was the ancient seat of the community of Benedictine nuns dependent on the Pontida abbey and its construction dates back to the early 1100s.

After the visit go down along the banks of the Adda and start your walk. The area falls within the North Adda Park and is enjoying great success among birdwatchers. Remaining instead in Imbersago you will find the Leonardo’s ferry, a particular type of hand ferry, so called because the invention is attributed to Leonardo, even if however there is no certainty. To date there are only two specimens still in working order, one of which joins the docks of Imbersago and Villa d’Adda (BG), inside theLeonardo da Vinci’s Adda Ecomuseum (the other is located in Lazio).

3. On foot in Leonardo’s places in Lombardy: Valsassina and Val Brembana

Of the Lombard stay of Leonardo we find traces in his works, with details of landscapes and in his writings. Concerning the latter in a few folios of the Codex Atlanticus brief descriptions of Valsassina, Valtellina, Chiavenna and other localities on the lake are annotated. For the Valsassina We suggest some walks, which can also be practiced with children:

path to the San Grato refuge, Vendrogno (LC)



walk to Pian delle Betulle (LC)



path of the Big Trees (LC)



ring of Monte di Muggio (LC), Alpe Giumello



path to the Rosalba refuge (LC)

Leonardo was also attracted by Lombard Pre-Alps between Bergamo and Bresciadai waterways which flow downstream from them, as well as from their neighbours Lake Garda. He recorded the distances between the Bergamo and Brescia waterways of Val Brembana and Valle Camonica of Lake Iseo.

Regarding the Val Brembana We suggest some excursions for the whole family:

San Marco Pass



Twin Lakes



Meadow lake



Dossena mines



Dordona pass from Foppolo

4. Leonardo’s places in Lombardy: Pavia

Other city touched by Leonardo da Vinci fu Pavia. Here the scientist probably stopped in 1490 together with Francesco di Giorgio Martini, paid for by the construction of the new cathedral. He then returned to the Lombard city repeatedly several times in the following years until 1513.

Most likely he became interested in the structure of the Visconti Castle and in particular he studied the hydraulic systems of the city and the surrounding area. He also returned to Vinci’s Pavia studies the famous Regisole, a Roman equestrian monument, a model for the horse designed in memory of Francesco Sforza.

5. Leonardo’s places in Lombardy: Vigevano

In addition to Pavia Leonardo da Vinci stayed in the neighbourhood They were in force, where this ducal residence was the real seat of the court of Ludovico il Moro (1479-1499). As ducal engineer, Leonardo tackled the problem of water regulation in the countryside towards Ticinojust in the period in which he was busy in Milan in the realization of the Last Supper.

In Vigevano you can find several testimonials of the cultural heritage of Ludovico Sforza and Leonardo da Vinci: in Sforza Castlewith the Scuderie Ducali, the covered road and the elevated one or in the Ducal square reminiscent of Leonardo’s drawings of the ideal city. In the Mill of Mora Bassa of the East Sesiathe fifteenth-century residence where Ludovico il Moro and Cecilia Gallerani (the Lady with an Ermine) met, there is a permanent exhibition on Leonardo’s machines.

6. Leonardo’s places in Lombardy: Mantua

Even the beautiful city of Mantua it is counted among the places visited by Leonardo da Vinci. In fact, from Milan in 1499 he moved to Venice, stopping in Mantua, because the Marquise Isabella d’Este, who had already appreciated the portrait of Cecilia Gallerani (the Lady with an ermine), wanted Leonardo to paint her in turn, which was never finished. The marvelous city located in the south-east of Lombardy is surrounded by 3 artificial lakes, which give it a truly picturesque picture.

Here you can immerse yourself in the wonders ofRenaissance architecture of the buildings erected by Gonzagaas the Ducal Palace which hosts the Wedding Room famous for the frescoes of Andrew Mantegna. Another building of great value is the Palazzo Tealso built by the Gonzagas.

Photo on Navigazionefiumeadda.it

