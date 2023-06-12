The players of Berlusconi’s first Milan, what happened to them

The first game of 31 years full of triumphs was actually a nightmare. 1986/87 championship, 14 September. A few months earlier, AC Milan, accompanied by Richard Wagner’s Cavalcade of the Valkyries, had landed among the chorus of fans on the lawn of the Arena Civica. Prelude to an era made like this, rich, successful. But that first day of Serie A against Ascoli, in front of 60,000 at San Siro, ended with a sensational defeat considering the summer transfer market faced with no expense spared. The guests prevail 1-0, goal by Massimo Barbuti, then twenty-eight, who with a semi-lob from outside the area mocks the opposing goalkeeper. A goal that earned him 8 million lire, that was the match prize paid by the incredulous Costantino Rozzi, volcanic president of Ascoli. But what are the first owners of Berlusconi’s Milan doing today, 37 years later?