He was out for ten months due to an injury, now he’s out due to Allegri’s technical choice linked to “disciplinary reasons”. Paul Pogba is a case in Juventus and overshadowed the victory over Freiburg in the Europa League (1-0 at home thanks to the goal of “Fideo” Di Maria). Allegri decided to don’t summon the “Octopus” for the European match, but will use it in the league for Sunday’s home match against Sampdoria.

Allegri: “It’s right to exclude it out of respect for the group”

But why was Pogba left out of the squad for Freiburg? The French arrived late to dinner team in the usual pre-match retreat. “Respecting the groupI think it was right not to summon him and have him available again for Sunday”, Allegri commented briefly.

Danilo: “The rules are important”

Also the Brazilian defender Danilo spoke of the “Pogba case”. “The rules are important, to have compactness that we have been looking for for a long time – said Danilo a Sky Sport -. Many important players have left and this has been lost a bit. Someone made mistakes, but you are wrong and you win all together. The important thing is to learn and be available.”

Calvo: “There are rules to respect. He will be fined”

“The exclusion of Pogba for disciplinary reasons? The decision was born in a very simple way, it arrived late and there are rules“said A Sky Sport, Francesco Calvo. “Discipline within the group is key, we expect Pogba to be an example for others. Not calling him up was a natural and spontaneous decision between the coach and the club, automatically then the fine will start“, added the Chief Football Officer of Juve.