The lead in the standings, resumed after a month and shared with Renate, is very important but does not say everything. Because yesterday Pordenone sent an even stronger signal to the championship. It is the results and the latest performances, more than the ranking, to say that Domenico Di Carlo is the team to beat in the race towards the Serie B. The green lizards have signed the second victory in a row with the second consecutive pokerissimo. After Pergocrema, in the 12th round of group A of Serie C the team of Luciano Foschi, former Neroverde mister, who in the past had held the role of deputy to Di Carlo, was overwhelmed by the goals.

There was no match at Teghil, if only because the Friulians did not break down after the penalty missed by Burrai at 2 ‘, maintaining control of the game and finding the 1-0 and 2-0 goals shortly after. . From then on it was a breeze. Pordenone first in the standings with the best attack together with Vicenza and the best defense, all without the contribution yesterday of five important players such as Andreoni, Pirrello, Negro, Magnaghi and Andreoni.

The change of gear given by this team impressed, especially when compared with the performance offered up to three weeks ago. The lizards now attack the challenge and take it in hand. And if they find the net immediately, they are irrepressible. Yesterday it was like this, with the team immediately in the game and after 120 seconds already potentially at 1-0: the only pity that Burrai got the penalty granted for a foul on Torrasi parried. The neroverdi continued to grind the game, finding 8 ‘the center that unlocked the match. Drumming action of the green lizards, with Zammarini good at going down the central streets and putting the ball on Pinato: the midfielder from the edge started an irresistible left. Fourth center for him in the league, top scorer of the group.

Two minutes later, the encore. Zammarini again, this time from the outside, was able to set Dubickas in motion. A few meters in the center, another left-handed shot from distance: a precise and unstoppable conclusion for Melgrati. The 2-0 made Pordenone fly, but they were not satisfied. An approach that made a difference in the match economy. The players continued to push, also defending strong on Lecco, which was trying to get back on top. This mentality, Di Carlo, has always preached. And it can take the team a long way. The game in the meantime was already in the safe and was further reinforced in the 42nd minute by Dubickas’ brace, good at closing a good dialogue in the area with Pinato. For the Lithuanian third goal in the last two matches: he unlocked in Crema, now he flies.

And in the second half, in the 45 ‘of the academy, the teammate of “Dubi”, Candellone, also scored, who on 15’ scored after a good assist from Torrasi with a diagonal conclusion. The former Torino also gave continuity to the signing made eight days ago with Pergocrema. Another good sign for the coach. In full garbage-time, then, the 5-0 scored by Ajeti’s header from a free-kick from Benedetti’s left. The Albanian defender is the tenth scorer of the season of the Friulian team. The public applauded this Pordenone with conviction, who must now continue like this: in Piacenza, Saturday, on the field of the penultimate one capable of winning the first seasonal success, it is necessary not to have mercy as demonstrated yesterday and in Crema.