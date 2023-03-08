The photographic exhibition «Human Being Woman. The emancipation of women in Kenya through running» by the photojournalist and anthropologist Massimiliano Verdino. The exhibition, which is part of the cultural activities of the Pescarabruzzo Foundation, will be visible until 8 April.

Italo Calvino contrasted the word slowness with the word speed. And he didn’t mean the pace of a run. Of a marathon. Rather, he meant the speed with which the story could penetrate and proceed, with the right rhythm, RAPIDAMENT E. We mean more than ever, here, observing the exhibition itinerary of «Human Being Woman»: a rapidity of emotions, a right rhythm of beats, to proceed, to go beyond the shot imprinted on the photographic paper. A right rhythm of sensations and words whispered from closed or open lips, in smiles caught on the fly, quickly.

The poster of the exhibition In words decoded by looks, alone or in groups, sitting on a fabric sofa made in Kenya or captured running, nostrils open, on the African dust. There is also the lightness that alleviates language and sense, but above all there is the rapidity of a gaze, trained like those legs, to run with the camera in search of moments that are profound and light at the same time. Faced with the photographs of an anthropologist like Massimiliano Verdino, we therefore choose his speed as opposed to slowness, which is lightness even in the emotion of a story just as Calvino explained in his American lessons. Contrary to slowness, we don’t find speed and performance in Verdino’s shots, but the beauty of a humanity – the anthropology of photography from the artist’s DNA – which amazes us without the wow effect, because the story is profound. See also Osimhen, goals in 8 consecutive Serie A matches: no one like him with the Napoli shirt

shadow carousel

Image after image, photo after photo. A sequence of beauty, a path of beauty that gives wings to a new condition of women, to be run, in un «Human Being Woman» project, which makes women’s emancipation run beyond Kenya, beyond its field of action. Beyond photography. It’s the beauty of a shot interpreted by Massimiliano Verdino’s anthropological approach, where the self-determination of women, not isolated, but contextualized on the earth that loves running, is a condition in motion. It’s an ongoing change. Capture smiles, Massimiliano Verdino, capture thoughts. And it makes them run, through real change. They are the departure and arrival of a world that belongs to us to a certain extent, even photograph after photograph. Where beauty is also the moment that determines it and it’s all there to see, thanks to Verdino.