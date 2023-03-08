Home World “Given the shortage of food, the British eat squirrels”- Corriere TV
The presenter of the program “60 minutes”: «They will eat squirrels but will continue to supply weapons to Kiev»

(LaPresse) Some British restaurants will serve squirrel. This is the Russian propaganda carried out by Olga Skabeyevajournalist born in 1994, nicknamed “Putin’s iron doll” due to her criticisms of the Kremlin’s opposition.

During the program by her “60 minutes” on Russia-1the anchorwoman claimed to have heard from some sources “that some British restaurants will serve squirrels“because of a”lack of food“.

“Since they have so many animals in the parks, why not eat them”, said the journalist, pointing her finger at the London government which continues to “supply arms to Zelensky”.

March 8, 2023

