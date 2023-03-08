A proximity destination for Italian companies: with these terms, the economic park of Zarzis, in south-eastern Tunisia, was presented yesterday in Rome at the headquarters of Confindustria Assafrica & Mediterraneo.

The meeting, aimed at potential Italian investors, allowed the speakers – including Bilel Dardouri, director of Fipa (Agency for the promotion of foreign investment in Tunisia) Milan, Anis Basgti, director of Cepex (Centre for the promotion of exports in Tunisia) Milan, and Chaouki Friaa, president and general manager of the Zarzis Economic Park – to present the potential of the area in which the park is located. In fact, if the South-East Tunisian Region has a vast maritime frontage of over 660 km on the Mediterranean, generating many opportunities in the fisheries and tourism sectors, the area is also characterized by a varied agricultural production, from olive oil – which Tunisia is the second exporter globally – to dates, supply chains that need strengthened industries in terms of processing and conservation to bring added value. Significant tax advantages are also reserved for investors in the Zarzis Park.

For Italian companies – the speakers present also observed – Tunisia represents a vast market of 800 million consumers, as well as constituting a gateway to the sub-Saharan continent. But the country above all represents a market open to exports, with 6,600 exporting companies registered in Tunisia.

The event, moderated by Massimo Zaurrini, director of the economic monthly Africa e Affari and of the InfoAfrica news agency, was opened by speeches by Letizia Pizzi, general director of Confindustria Assafrica & Mediterraneo, Marwen Kablouti, charge of affairs at the ‘Embassy of Tunisia in Italy, and Mourad Fradi, president of the Tunis-Italian Chamber of Commerce, who highlighted the strategic partnership that unites Italy to the African country, also in consideration of the new primacy occupied by the peninsula, which for the first time in 2022 (after 65 years of French monopoly) Tunisia’s first trading partner. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our Monitor Tunisia to learn more about the opportunities in the country: http://www.africaeaffari.it/wp-content/uploads/monitortunisia.pdf