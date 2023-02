After the victory in the Champions League against Porto, Inter is looking for continuity in the league to confirm itself in second place behind Napoli. However, Inzaghi will not have either Skriniar or Dimarco, blocked respectively by back pain and abdominal fatigue. Rest for Acerbi and Barella, Calhanoglu is back in the starting lineup. In Bologna Thiago Motta has to give up on Arnautovic but finds Soumaro in defence

Share this: Twitter

Facebook