The race for the lead in home runs among Cubans in MLB has become even more intense. José Adolis García hit his 33rd home run, bringing him within two of the current leaders, Luis Robert and Jorge Soler, who have hit 35 home runs each. The competition is heating up as three Cubans now have the chance to achieve this impressive feat.

In addition, Yandy Díaz also added to the Cuban home run count with his 18th home run against the Cleveland Guardians. This increases the chances of there being seven Cubans with 20 or more home runs in the current season. Díaz’s home run was particularly notable, as it became the third longest home run of the season, measuring 440 feet.

On the pitching side, Raisel Iglesias from the Atlanta Braves secured his 28th save of the season. Despite allowing a hit, Iglesias dominated a batter with strikes and ensured the team’s victory. He has been a reliable force in the bullpen, saving 19 games out of his last 19 chances.

In other MLB news, several Cuban players had mixed performances in their respective games. Aroldis Chapman of the Texas Rangers suffered his fourth loss of the season, while Julio Pablo Martinez fouled three times at bat. Yasmani Grandal of the Chicago White Sox went hitless in two at-bats, while other players like Oscar Tails and Yoan Moncada had some success with hits.

Overall, the race among Cubans in MLB is heating up, with Adolis García and Yandy Díaz contributing to the home run count, and Raisel Iglesias excelling as a reliable closer. The competition among these talented Cuban players continues to captivate fans and add excitement to the sport.