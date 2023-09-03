Home » The Race for Home Run Supremacy: Cubans in MLB Closing in on the Leaders
Sports

The Race for Home Run Supremacy: Cubans in MLB Closing in on the Leaders

by admin
The Race for Home Run Supremacy: Cubans in MLB Closing in on the Leaders

The race for the lead in home runs among Cubans in MLB has become even more intense. José Adolis García hit his 33rd home run, bringing him within two of the current leaders, Luis Robert and Jorge Soler, who have hit 35 home runs each. The competition is heating up as three Cubans now have the chance to achieve this impressive feat.

In addition, Yandy Díaz also added to the Cuban home run count with his 18th home run against the Cleveland Guardians. This increases the chances of there being seven Cubans with 20 or more home runs in the current season. Díaz’s home run was particularly notable, as it became the third longest home run of the season, measuring 440 feet.

On the pitching side, Raisel Iglesias from the Atlanta Braves secured his 28th save of the season. Despite allowing a hit, Iglesias dominated a batter with strikes and ensured the team’s victory. He has been a reliable force in the bullpen, saving 19 games out of his last 19 chances.

In other MLB news, several Cuban players had mixed performances in their respective games. Aroldis Chapman of the Texas Rangers suffered his fourth loss of the season, while Julio Pablo Martinez fouled three times at bat. Yasmani Grandal of the Chicago White Sox went hitless in two at-bats, while other players like Oscar Tails and Yoan Moncada had some success with hits.

Overall, the race among Cubans in MLB is heating up, with Adolis García and Yandy Díaz contributing to the home run count, and Raisel Iglesias excelling as a reliable closer. The competition among these talented Cuban players continues to captivate fans and add excitement to the sport.

You may also like

AT THE RIO 2016 GAMES, INNA DERIGLAZOVA RETURNS...

Sergio Pérez’s Thrilling Overtakes: A Nightmare for Ferrari...

The video of Bagnaia’s accident at the Barcelona...

Carlos Sainz Celebrates 29th Birthday with Pole Position...

first victory for Le Havre, Toulouse and Reims...

Chucky Lozano: His Return to PSV Eindhoven and...

Withings Svela ScanWatch 2 e ScanWatch Light –

Salač gave up the race in Catalonia from...

Italy Secures Quarterfinal Spot with Victory over Puerto...

Table Tennis Asian Championships in Pyeongchang, South Korea:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy